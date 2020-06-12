NEW MONAT® Studio One™ Dry Texturizing Spray

Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Studio One™ Dry Texturizing Spray, infused with REJUVENIQE S™, this dry texturiser adds extra volume to undone styles.



New MONAT® Studio One™ Dry Texturizing Spray is the secret you’ve been waiting for to achieve incredible volume and texture in your finished style. It also provides effortless body and dimension, no matter the style. The touchable, soft finish lasts, so you can simply spray, style and go! Whether it’s an intricate up-do, your signature messy bun or tousled hair, this is the one product you won’t be able to live without.



Key Ingredients:

The secret to the effectiveness of this texturizing spray lies in the MONAT two innovative and exclusive ingredients: FIBER RESCUE™, this uses breakthrough hydrolyzed plant lipoprotein technology to target damage at the microscopic level, working to rescue and reconstruct every strand, and REJUVENIQE S™ a super active complex combining a range of botanical extracts and oils with an activated oil blend derived from nutrient-rich Olive Oil and Jojoba Seed Extract, which signals a healthy power boost that infuses hair with intense hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity.



MONAT® Studio One™ Dry Texturizing Spray

£32

To create a soft, barely-there finish with no build up or powdery residue, whilst providing hold, lift and fullness for textured styles that lasts all day. The MONAT® Studio One™ Dry Texturizing Spray dries instantly leaving hair soft and offering tousled, airy fullness for a windblown look which is touchable, brushable and non-sticky. For long lasting revivability with no stiffness, dulling or drying on your hair. It is safe for use on colour-treated hair and is allergy and dermatologically tested.



Directions for use:

Shake well before use and hold 8-12 inches away and spray onto to dry hair to create volume and texture.





MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



For samples and information on MONAT please contact:

essence@essencepr.com or call: 020 7739 2858