Over half of Brits are prioritising plans to update their home as the Covid-19 restrictions continue to be eased in the UK, with one in eight expecting to spend money on improvements within the next six months.



According to the research commissioned by Safestyle, 55 per cent of UK adults are prioritising home improvement plans, with around a quarter intending to redecorate inside (23 per cent) or tidy the garden (25 per cent), and one in eight focused on improving the outside appearance of their home (13 per cent).



Whilst there are some who have suffered financially as a result of the lockdown, many of those surveyed (62 per cent) say they feel wealthier than usual as a result of saving money over the past few months on things like socialising, commuting and going on holiday. One in three (31 per cent) are likely to spend this extra money on home improvements – with 13 per cent planning to do so within the next six months.



Over a third (34 per cent) of respondents feel comfortable letting tradespeople into their home to carry out work, with another 26 per cent having no strong feelings either way, which is a positive sign as the country takes steps to restart the economy.



National home improvement company Safestyle, which commissioned the survey, has put strict Covid-safe plans in place to protect its customers and employees. The company is now fully open for business again following the lockdown and has recently launched a recruitment drive to boost its workforce.



Most of those polled in the research agreed that it is important for tradespeople to take additional steps to ensure that social distancing and good hygiene are maintained, with the top five requirements being to:



1) Keep at least 2 metres away (71 per cent)

2) Wash/sanitise hands before entering (67 per cent)

3) Wear a protective face mask (63 per cent)

4) Confirm they have no Covid-19 symptoms (56 per cent)

5) Wear protective gloves (56 per cent)



Other suggestions included wiping down anything they touch; not expecting a drink or to use the loo; and in one case the respondent wanted tradespeople to wear a one-piece virus-proof suit.



Martin Troughton, Marketing Director at Safestyle, says, “The survey shows that home improvements are still high on the list of priorities for many in the UK, perhaps more so after spending so much time at home during the lockdown. Our outdoor spaces have become the centre of our social lives, whether that’s clapping for carers outside the front door, chatting to neighbours over the fence, or more recently having small gatherings of friends and family in the garden, so it’s easy to see why improving the look of our homes and gardens is so important.



“It is clear from the survey data that many are now ready to have people working in their home again and start making some of the changes they’ve been thinking about during the lockdown period. There are others though who may need a bit of extra reassurance about allowing people to work in their home, ensuring it’s safe for themselves and their families. Many businesses are now putting steps in place to address this as we return to some degree of normality. At Safestyle, for instance, we’ve developed clear Covid-safe protocols for our sales and installation teams, going beyond government guidelines to make sure all our customers and employees remain safe.”



Lockdown has really made us all use our homes in different ways, even small changes in the home can make a huge difference. My home, for example, is now on Instagram and live TV shows more than ever as I’m working from home, like most of us! I think we are all now ready to finish them off by getting those last jobs done – then get our friends over and start living our ‘new normal’.



• She Shed, He Shed: Think about whether there might be an easy way to create extra living space. I was busy over lockdown transforming my garage into the coolest ‘extra room’. I did this to get away from everyone and have a moment’s peace ???? Now it’s so brilliant, everyone prefers that space to our lounge! It has new flooring, I painted all the walls, used rugs and stuff that was in my loft, table football was purchased and a huge TV we all chipped in for. Also a FRIDGE to store ‘mummy’s wine’. My teenagers have now taken over this new room as they’ve realised it gives them more privacy and I don’t mind them all making a mess. It has changed our family lives for the better



• Restyling – revamping: I’m a massive fan of reworking space and reusing materials. Consider upcycling old pine cupboards or anything that might look better painted. Also, simple things like changing knobs and handles can easily transform old furniture. For example, I painted a big, chipped, white boring cupboard recently, added new handles, etc. and it looks new now – very cheap to do.



• Paint: Adding a new colour or coat of paint makes the most impact to a room and is cheap to do. Go for a feature wall if you feel you can’t cope with the whole room.



• Table scaping: A new buzz word by stylists but it looks brilliant – arrange things artistically on your dining table or shelves, showing off your best things. Think candles, china, ornaments. Spend time arranging your table display and take photos as if you were going to put them on Instagram.



• Zone your space: We are so used to bringing the outside in – but NOW it’s about bringing the inside OUT. Create an outside bar for fun evenings – a focal point with a firepit, sofa, outdoor rugs, lights – and you have your own pub night at home. No, I didn’t mention also getting a hot tub?!!

Inside, use rooms like the utility – create a desk by buying a cheap easel table and make it your new office or school room. Under the stairs is always under-used, and dedicated work spaces give you your house back.



• Keep clutter to a minimum: Keeping your home uncluttered means that you can have your six best friends over for post-lockdown lols in the garden/house at a moment’s notice.



• New windows and doors: Windows and doors are the ‘eyes of the property’. Think about whether to add more windows and doors, or replace existing ones, as a way of ‘bringing light into your home’. This will always be the best investment – exteriors and kerb appeal count!





