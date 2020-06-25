With more recruitment firms planning to continue some element of remote or virtual working as hiring activity picks up across the UK, the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has launched a HR & Training hub to provide recruiters with the resources needed to hire, manage and train staff in today’s business environment.



In a survey of its members, APSCo found that 79% of recruitment firms were planning to review their need for office space with a further 31% stating they plan to downsize. With more firms planning a hybrid of virtual and physical office space at a time when hiring is beginning to pick up, APSCo has launched the resource hub to provide recruitment firms with the tools and guidelines to succeed in the ‘new’ hiring landscape.



As Moya Rylands, Membership Director at APSCo explains, traditional HR, training and on-boarding can’t simply be ‘put’ online and instead requires a tailored approach for both remote and office-based staff:



“Covid-19 has shown every recruitment firm that remote working can be effective and as the economy shows some signs of positivity, more businesses are planning for the future, and it looks like remote working will remain in place for some. However, for those recruiters choosing a hybrid of physical and virtual ‘offices’, it’s important to bear in mind that not everything can just be put online and still be effective. Staff training, on-boarding new hires and managing a consultant’s performance virtually needs a tailored approach. As a case in point, for those firms still hiring recruiters now, communication with these individuals ahead of their start date needs to happen more often than normal to keep them engaged while working from home and prevent their employer enticing them with a counter-offer. The resources available on the hub have been designed by expert HR and training professionals and provide a mix of guidance for managing staff both in and out of the office.”



