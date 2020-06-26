With statistics from LinkedIn revealing that delivery drivers and warehouse workers are among the roles that have received the highest number of applications during the Coronavirus lockdown, global background screening provider, Sterling, has urged employers not to compromise on compliance in order to get people into jobs quickly.



Data published by LinkedIn revealed that a number of logistics roles were in the top ten most applied for positions during the initial stages of Coronavirus, as displaced staff sought key worker employment opportunities during the on-going crisis.



As both demand for and supply of these professionals increases, employers in the industry face a logistical nightmare to ensure all new hires are appropriately vetted. According to Steve Smith, Managing Director EMEA at Sterling:



“The UK lockdown drove a significant spike in demand for online shopping and home deliveries that has certainly bolstered the logistics sector. However, LinkedIn’s data suggests that many employers in this field continue to face an influx of applications, which are likely to include individuals from other specialisms that are looking for employment due to instability in their previous career. While it’s certainly promising to see more people applying for roles in logistics to support the huge uptick in demand, it does have the potential to expose businesses to somewhat greater risk.”



“With specific training requirements for most logistics roles, verifying an applicant’s credentials in a quick and robust manner is more crucial now than it’s ever been. With delivery drivers gaining access to the public’s homes – or doorsteps for now – it is important that candidates are vetted correctly to ensure that the safety of customers remains a priority.”



“In times of crisis, seeing more people move across industries to fill critical roles is truly inspiring and we’ve seen numerous uplifting accounts of individuals adapting well to a new career in logistics. However, it is important that ‘business as normal’ steps are still followed when it comes to the correct screening of staff. Allowing the momentum of change to put compliance on the back-burner could prove a risky approach for employers.”



