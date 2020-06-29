The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) and Saffery Champness, are launching their 2020 survey which this year will focus on business resilience after lockdown and will replace the usual annual Recruitment Index.



“We felt that to examine margins and other financial data which we would normally collect for our annual Recruitment Index would carry less relevance to recruitment firms during the COVID crisis,” said Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo. We do however expect to resume the financial benchmarking analysis in the 2021 survey and will collect two years’ worth of data to ensure consistency.”





Life after Lockdown – The Resilience Edition - consists of a series of questions asking recruitment firms to rate their business against various criteria by scoring themselves between 1 and 10. A score of 1 means significant improvements are required and a score of 10 means that they consider themselves to be one of the “best in class”, with no improvements required.



Commenting on the survey launch, Jamie Cassell, Partner at Saffery Champness said “The survey will help to guide each organisation in assessing the resilience and strength of their business as we come out of lockdown and face the new normal. It will allow them to examine those factors that can help to improve the valuation of a business. Recruitment firms with the highest scores are most likely to be ready for the next stage of development, which could include a fund-raising exercise or a potential exit.”



Those firms which complete the survey will receive a full report and the results will be launched at a series of virtual events in the Autumn.



