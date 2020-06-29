Real Links Community hits milestone and donates £400 to The Trussell Trust



Online referral platform, Real Links, and #ChatTalent, a networking platform for talent professionals, has reached its milestone application and referral numbers and has donated £400 to charity in recognition of this achievement.



The two firms started working together when COVID-19 struck to support the HR community by repurposing the referral platform to enable people in the community to refer, apply and post TA and HR jobs, all for free.



While this planned collaboration comes at a time when career opportunities for HR and Talent Acquisition professionals are limited, the two brands joined forces to build a robust community of connected individuals to best meet the demands of the bounce back.



As part of this joint venture, Real Links and #ChatTalent pledged to donate £400 to The Trussell Trust, the national foodbank charity, when there were over 200 applications and referrals on the platform . They’ve now reached that milestone with 148 applications and 103 referrals having been made since they started the Real Links Community. As well as the results being indicative of them realising their goal to help people during this difficult period, they’re also supporting an important cause in the Trussell Trust with their donation.



Commenting on this partnership, Sam Davies, CEO at Real Links said:



“Our friends in this industry have been hard hit during the Coronavirus lockdown, as hiring freezes across the board led to job losses in the recruitment field in particular. We’ve worked hard with #ChatTalent to help the community during this period and it’s fantastic to see so many applications and referrals come through. We’re proud to have hit our milestone and be donating to an important cause that helps beyond our industry.”



Jeremy Russon, Co-Founder of #ChatTalent added:



"This is a real chance for great HR and talent management experts to apply or be referred to great career opportunities and feed less fortunate people in the process. We’re pleased to see so many using this collaboration to support each other and we’re looking forward to seeing how we can all work together going forward."



To get involved in the community and support fellow talent management and recruitment professionals, visit https://www.reallinks.io/community/.



