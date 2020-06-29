June 29, 2020













Travelers to enjoy contactless food and retail ordering and delivery at airports



As travelers begin to take to the skies again, airport e-commerce platform Grab and in-airport food and retail delivery leader AtYourGate have come together to provide contactless ordering and delivery for passengers at airports.



Airports will be able to help customers maintain social distancing by offering them the flexibility to order from their own devices and have their food and other purchases delivered to their gate while waiting for their flight. Guests will be able to order across terminal and security lines, enabling a wider choice of dining and retail options.



Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Grab, said: “At this difficult time, our goal is to make the experience at airports less stressful for travelers who have concerns about taking flights again. The way we all dine and shop at airports going forward is going to change, and I hope that our platform will help to alleviate anxiety for those who do start to travel again.”



"The existence of new, safety-focused dining and retail options such as contactless delivery service will be a vital component of the passenger's expectations when they return to air travel," said PJ Mastracchio, Founder and CEO of AtYourGate. "With this partnership we have combined the best available technology with world-class customer service and safety standards to offer safe alternatives to traditional shopping methods and dining inside the airport."



The service will be available to airports across North America, and the technology is expected to be offered in further markets in the future. Grab’s platform is available in over 50 airports in 4 countries and has processed over 5 million contactless orders. AtYourGate operates in 9 airports in the United States and has delivered over 100,000 orders to hungry airport guests.



About Grab

Grab is the largest e-commerce platform in airports worldwide, with omnichannel capabilities including a mobile marketplace, self-service kiosks and order at table technology provided to airports across the world. Grab was founded in 2014 and launched the mobile marketplace at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2015. www.getgrab.com



About AtYourGate

AtYourGate is the leading in-airport food and retail mobile ordering and delivery service for busy travelers, flight crews, and airport employees in airports worldwide. Launched in 2018, AtYourGate makes airport shopping and dining easier, safer, and more relaxed. Simply find what you want, order, and relax. We've got this. We'll bring it all to you. We're AtYourGate. www.atyourgate.com





