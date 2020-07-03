QuickPrint provides a fast and easy way for surveyors to find and print the map they need in just five clicks

Landmark Information has announced the launch of Promap QuickPrint, which is a new feature of its flagship Promap v2 tool.



QuickPrint provides a fast and easy way for surveyors to find and print the map they need in just five clicks. The service offers intuitive access to accurate Ordnance Survey maps, includes a selection of key drawing tools and customers can continue to view non-MasterMap layers free of charge.



For over twenty years, Promap has provided maps that are RICS and Land Registry compliant and now, with the new QuickPrint feature, it gives surveyors the ability to quickly obtain the maps needed for projects with the added advantage of Promap’s advanced drawing tools.



These enable surveyors to mark-up maps with the Title Fill tool, and also include Undo, ReOpen Shape, Lock to Background and Snap to Point functions.



Josh Rains, Senior Product Manager (Environment and Mapping) at Landmark Information said: “We received customer feedback about streamlining access to mapping, so we are delighted to release our brand new QuickPrint feature within Promap. We’ve halved the amount of steps taken while also maintaining access to the preferred drawing tools such as Title Fill and Snap to Point.”



Promap is the market-leading digital mapping brand that is used by 20,000 land and property professionals across the UK. It provides fast and easy access to Ordnance Survey maps and related location-based intelligence, via any online browser, and is used daily by surveyors, architects, property developers, civil engineers, environmental experts, land management firms and other industry professionals that require instant access to reliable mapping and location data.



For more information regarding Promap call 0330 036 6627, email sales@promap.co.uk or visit www.promap.co.uk



