After almost 5 years of operating across the UK since their initial Liverpool launch, OriGym has encountered substantial growth and is the fastest growing training provider within the fitness remit. Now operating out of 14 locations in the UK, OriGym is announcing its leap into the Republic of Ireland, providing courses for aspiring fitness professionals across three locations; Cork, Dublin and Limerick.



OriGym have partnered with both IREPs and PD Approval as external accreditors giving Irish students local access to top tier training and Internationally recognised certification.





Managing Director, Luke Hughes said:



“OriGym is delighted to announce that we will be expanding our horizons into the Republic of Ireland and will be partnering with IREPs to offer a range of fitness and health qualifications to the Irish population.



Despite the negative impact of the Coronavirus on the fitness sector as a whole, the demand for online and home study qualifications has risen, and OriGym will be the first fitness provider in Ireland to offer almost exclusive home learning.



With the need in the Irish market to offer standardised fitness qualifications that meet and surpass the requirements of major employers, we feel our regulated and accredited courses will meet the needs of the sector.



We have partnered with leading gyms in Dublin, Limerick and Cork and have launched our brand new website bespoke to Irish customers and look forward to experimenting in a new demographic.”



OriGym offers a wide-range of courses, from an advanced Diploma in Personal Training to qualifications in Sports Massage and Sports Nutrition to name a few, meaning that fitness professionals in Ireland will be well-equipped when starting their career in the fitness sector.



More in-depth course information and a full course prospectus can be found on the newly launched OriGym Ireland website, as well as all available payment plans, which are all 0% interest.



Students will benefit from unlimited free resits (despite the 98% pass rate), and guaranteed interviews with OriGym’s extensive list of corporate partners across Ireland and the UK on the completion of their course.



Not only this, but they will also acquire unlimited post-course support should they wish to seek out career advice from one of OriGym’s experienced fitness tutors who have each worked in the industry themselves.



For more information, please visit: www.origym.ie or contact OriGym’s career advisors on 353 1800 851 095