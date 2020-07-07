Zen, the UK’s largest independently owned telecommunications and technology service provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status. This designation recognises that Zen provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customers design, migrate, deploy, and manage Microsoft-based application on AWS.



Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates Zen as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialised demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Database Solutions. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



John Lyons, General Manager, Cloud and Hosting for Zen Business said, “Zen is proud to achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. It represents a very high bar of capability and is proof of our commitment and expertise in helping businesses migrate, manage and evolve their Microsoft application on AWS.”



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



Zen offers long term peace of mind through its design, migration, in-life evolution, and optimisation services, ensuring that customers can build solutions on AWS according to best practices while remaining optimised and keeping costs under control.



For more information: www.zen.co.uk/business/large-business/products-solutions/aws...

-ENDS-



Notes to Editor



About Zen

Zen Internet is the largest independently owned telecommunications and technology service provider in the UK, providing a full range of data, voice, hosting and infrastructure services to homes and businesses across the UK.



Zen provides its customers with the capabilities they need to communicate, collaborate and thrive in a connected world, all supported by a highly robust and resilient network.



Catering to business and corporate customers Zen offers a wide range of Ethernet Leased Line & MPLS services, business-grade broadband, and cloud solutions. The company is renowned for delivering excellent customer service and technical support, and this is reflected in the many awards it has achieved over the years, including; PC Pro’s Best Internet Service Provider, the UK IT Industry Award for Services Company of the Year, a UK Customer Experience Silver Award for Technology & Telecoms, and the company is a multi-time Which? Recommended Provider for Broadband Services.



Zen employs more than 500 staff and is listed as a Sunday Times 100 Best Companies To Work For 2020.





CONTACT:

Roisin Bailey

Roisin.Bailey@zeninternet.co.uk

07870 507580