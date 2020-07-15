Each theme is carefully tailored to suit current trends, created in partnership with Europe’s leading names in plant styling and floral design

It's time for summer, sun, and poinsettias. Stars for Europe’s 2020 press kit is ready for release, filled with a variety of rich content for winter planning.



Each year, Stars for Europe launches a wide selection of styled interior photography and press releases, all showcasing everyone’s favourite Christmas plant: the poinsettia. Each theme is carefully tailored to suit current trends, created in partnership with Europe’s leading names in plant styling and floral design.



This year’s images and texts hone in on today’s current trend for all things natural. Indoor plants and natural materials are proving ever-popular in interior design, helping to create a sanctuary of calm at home; a place to relax and escape. In the autumn and winter months, poinsettias are a great way to lift spirits – be it with DIY decor and crafts, or simply bringing a little freshness into the home. With its bright, colourful leaves, this beautiful festive bloom brings winter rooms to life.



Through a number of different styled scenes and DIY ideas, poinsettia experts at Stars for Europe present various interior trends for 2020: Green Living, Festive Warmth, Christmas Blush, Country Charm, Christmas Romance and Floral Creativity.



Whichever style is chosen, poinsettias bring a burst of much-needed festive colour during the dark season.



Attached or downloadable here you will find:



• Stars for Europe 2020 photo catalogue

A flip-through digital booklet with high-res download links to more than 100 images in six styles, including 14 step-by-step DIY ideas. Click each image to view its description and download.



• Stars for Europe 2020 press kit

10 press releases on the topics of natural home decor inspiration, plant care advice, Poinsettia Day (12th December), and DIY step-by-steps including suspended pieces, Advent calendars, wreaths, handmade gift ideas, table decorations and more.



If you have specific image requests, would like more information, or to arrange interviews with European plant experts, interior stylists or floral designers, we’d be happy to help.





About Stars for Europe

Stars for Europe (SfE) is a marketing initiative founded by European poinsettia breeders, Dümmen Orange, Selecta One, Beekenkamp and Syngenta Flowers, supported by MNP Flowers. The initiative began in 2000 with the aim to promote and secure long-term poinsettia sales in Europe. SfE activities are currently taking place in 16 European countries.