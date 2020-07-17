The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has launched a new service to connect recruitment firms with some of the sector’s best business growth experts and non-executive directors.



Through the new AdvisorLink offering, staffing companies can tap into a wealth of reference-checked and quality assured Business Advisors, Executive coaches, and NEDs within the hiring sector.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, commented on the announcement:



“Our members regularly ask us for recommendations relating to professional business advisors, executive coaches and NEDs in order to help them move their business to the next stage of growth and development. This has been particularly evident in recent weeks as businesses look for help and direction to plan for the ‘new normal’.



“This is why we have launched AdvisorLink. This new, free service to members, comprises a directory of potential advisors, each with their own entry detailing their experience, specialisms and detailed references. Each has five references all of which have been verified by APSCo. We’ve already had some fantastic names join us and we hope to welcome more to Advisor Link in the coming weeks and months.”







