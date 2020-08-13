Serve and Protect Credit Union is pleased to announce that they are extending their service to include employees of the Fire and Health Service.



Employees of the Fire Service, NHS, Health and Social Care can now enjoy the range of ethical savings and loans products available via Serve and Protect CU.



About Serve and Protect CU



Serve and Protect CU is one of the largest credit unions in the United Kingdom, providing a not-for-profit and ethical alternative to other financial providers.



With over 32,000 members throughout the Police, Military and Prison Service the free employee benefit has now been extended to include those working within the Fire and Health Service.



The credit union is there to help their members save and be there for them if they need to borrow throughout their career – with repayments straight from their salary.



Having played an important role in supporting the nation throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to extend the service and support to employees within the Fire and Health Service.



Paul Norgrove, CEO of Serve and Protect, says: “It is great to welcome employees within the Fire and Health Service. This is our way of saying thank you for all their support and hard work to protect the nation during the Coronavirus.



We remain passionate about improving the financial resilience of our members and are proud to play our part to support them through any financial challenges in the months to come”.



'Making a difference to the lives of their members'



Serve and Protect CU is dedicated towards improving the financial resilience of those that serve and protect the nation. They provide their members with a range of savings and loans products with repayments straight from their salary.



• In the last financial year members received a return of 1% on their savings.

• Affordable loans of up to £25,000 are available, including no early repayment penalties or hidden fees.

• Free life cover is also provided on savings and loans, offering peace of mind to members as they prepare for the future.



Looking to the future, Serve and Protect CU is hoping to expand its digital and range of services to members even further. To join or learn more about the latest additions to the serve and protect family visit www.firecu.co.uk and www.healthcu.co.uk



Alternatively you can visit www.serveandprotectcu.co.uk



How can your organisation offer this free employee benefit?



Serve and Protect CU are supported by the Ministry of Defence, HMPPS and 23 Police Forces across the United Kingdom – providing the service as a free employee benefit with savings and loan repayments via salary deduction.



If you represent a Fire Brigade or NHS Trust would like to provide the free employee benefit and receive a payroll partner guide please contact partnerships@serveandprotectcu.co.uk



For Press Enquiries

Rob Lovesey|Business Development Manager|rlovesey@serveandprotectcu.co.uk

t: 0121 700 1222