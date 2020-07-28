ZOE BLASKEY OF MOTHERKIND LAUNCHES THE FAMILY RESET PLAN; THE ULTIMATE FAMILY WELLBEING WORKSHOP





Overwhelmed by the family stresses caused by Coronavirus? You are NOT alone...





• 87%* of parents concerned about their children’s emotional health as a result of lock down



• 85%* of parents feeling stressed about family life



• 83%* of parents want to make changes to family life post lockdown





*2,000 nationwide UK parents surveyed by One Poll





Coronavirus has been and remains a time of unbelievable change, stress and challenge for all of the family; parents, primary carers and all children....from toddlers to teens.





Zoe Blaskey; coach and founder of Motherkind and #1 family iTunes podcast The Motherkind Podcast has drawn on her vast knowledge and network of experts to develop a workshop which will reassure, restore and ultimately - reset. The Family Reset Plan is a 2.5 hour virtual workshop and accompanying workbook that will guide and support you and your family. Imagine feeling calmer, more relaxed and confident in your ability to emotionally support your child(ren) and yourself through whatever lies ahead.





Our worlds and our children’s worlds have been turned upside down - almost overnight. This pandemic has taken away our sense of safety, control and certainty. The statistics reveal high levels of family stress right now, which unfortunately is not surprising, but we need to do something about it - and fast. The Family Reset Plan is accessible and simple, yet has the potential to radically transform how the nation’s families are feeling right now.





THREE EXPERT TEACHERS

Curated and led by Zoe and joined by two additional leading experts, The Family Reset plan is a five module virtual workshop grounded in neuroscience and psychology that teaches emotional wellbeing tools to parents and caregivers.





Dr Nneka Ikeogu

Dr Nneka Ikeogu (DEdPsy MA Bsc) is a qualified Educational and Child Psychologist and the co-founder of Mellownest. Nneka has practised as a Psychologist for the last 10 years and during that time, Nneka has led real transformations in the mindsets of parents which in turn has transformed the lives of their families.





Dr Emma Svenberg

Chartered clinical psychologist Dr Emma Svanberg (DClinPsy) works with parents, parents to be, as well as professionals working with parents. Known as The Mumologist, Emma shares information to normalise parenting stresses and bring parents together in her online community The Village.





WHAT YOU WILL LEARN IN THE FAMILY RESET PLAN



• The psychology of how to manage your own stress, anxiety and overwhelm – so it doesn’t impact on your children.

• How to support your children with their challenging feelings – making them feel loved, secure and connected to you in the process

• Help your child(ren) process what has happened, so this time becomes a positive memory, not a traumatic one

• Expertly guide your child(ren) through uncertainty, transitions and disappointments (especially if we have another lockdown...)

• The scientifically proven way to talk to your children about their worries, fears and concerns so they feel reassured not pacified

• The simple 5 step process to getting absolute clarity on your unique family values to help you make changes family life easily





The Family Reset Plan launches 28th July 2020 online and has been priced with accessibility for all front of mind at £25. To give recognition and thanks to all NHS workers, the workshop will be free.





‘The old cliche is true - it’s not what happens it’s how we respond. I am thrilled to create an opportunity for every family to press a positive reset button and build resilience for the future, for whatever lies ahead.’



www.familyresetplan.co.uk @motherkind_zoe





