The 1st Alternative Awards are now open for submissions until the 24th August 2020.



The biggest awards programme the food industry had ever seen has arrived. With one mission, to help people live a healthier, enjoyable life. To help our planet, our animal friends and our children have a brighter world to live in.



With an overwhelming range of products now available The Alternative Awards will recognise the best products available in today’s marketplace.



With an extensive panel of trusted, experienced and knowledgeable families our aim is to find the best foods and products available in today’s market place.



The demand for alternative products is growing at a phenomenal rate. The number of vegans in the UK alone has risen by 700% in the last two years. It has been described as the fastest growing lifestyle movement ever seen.



4,500 people we surveyed told us that they were open to change but overwhelmed by choice.



3,800 people we surveyed told us that recognition on a product would make them more likely to make a purchase.



96%. of people we surveyed said they had confidence in our awards programme and felt it would be great if we could ‘cut through the noise’.





The Award Categories for 2020 are:

VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, ORGANIC, NUT FREE, GLUTEN FREE, FAIRTRADE, NATURAL, SUSTAINABLE, ECO FRIENDLY, ALLERGY FREE, PLANT BASED, REUSABLE.



