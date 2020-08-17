Research from OPIHR Gin has revealed that a third of Brits think they have become more adventurous as a result of Covid-19 - from trying new hobbies, to making new cuisines.



The research reveals that travel is still high on our agenda despite the recent blows to the industry.



Research from OPIHR Gin, the UK’s no.1 spiced gin brand, has revealed that more than a third of Brits (39%) believe they are more adventurous than ever before, despite being stuck at home for the past few months. The research polled 2,000 UK adults and aimed to uncover how Covid-19 has impacted our attitude towards travel and adventure, in celebration of OPIHR’s ‘Postcard to Adventure’ competition, which is giving Brits some much-welcomed travel inspiration and the chance to win an adventure of their own.



Despite the latest blows to the travel industry with new restrictions imposed on travel to and from France this weekend, the research from the gin brand has revealed that international travel and global cuisine is very much at the top of Brits’ priorities lists as they look to unleash their new-found spirit of adventure…



A FLAVOUR FOR NEW CULTURES AND CUISINES

Forty percent of Brits revealed they had been cooking much more frequently during lockdown, with almost a quarter (24%) stating they had been much more adventurous with the meals they made.



Over a quarter of people said they had tried a new dish or cuisine for the first-time during lockdown (28%), while twelve percent said they had been experimenting with new flavours and spices.



As a result of our new-found love for the cooking and appetite for new cuisines, fourteen percent of Brits now believe they are much more confident in the kitchen. Sixteen percent have even started a ‘recipe exchange’ with family and friends in the hope of discovering more new dishes.



Nearly half of Brits (48%) have bought or considered buying new items to help them create dishes from around the world, with nearly a third of us (31%) investing in new spices and fifteen percent buying new cookbooks.



Some of the other, more obscure items that Brits have bought or considered buying, include:

1. Bread maker (15%)

2. Pizza oven (14%)

3. Wok (12%)

4. Pasta maker (12%)

5. Sushi roller (12%)

6. Tagine pot (10%)

7. Paella Pan (10%)

8. Swiss Raclette Grill (8%)

9. Danish Aebleskiver pan (8%)

10. Bamboo steamer (7%)



With many people’s travel plans cancelled or postponed this summer, some Brits got creative in the kitchen as a way to feed their wanderlust. The research from OPIHR Gin found that twelve percent of people tried to recreate dishes that they once enjoyed on holiday, while a further ten percent created cocktails from their favourite holiday destination.



In fact, a new study from Mintel[1] has revealed that ‘transportive drinks’ – drinks that transport you to a particular destination with every sip - are set to be the next big trend as our desire to travel has heightened during the pandemic and we look for more multi-sensory experiences. This is something that OPIHR Gin has tapped into with its European, Arabian and Far East Edition gin range, which are all inspired by three global flavour trends from destinations along the Ancient Spice Route.



NEW HOBBIES MAKE US HAPPY

As the nation looked for an escape during lockdown, the research found that a third of Brits (33%) tried their hand at a new hobby.



It’s no surprise that gardening came out on top, as forty-two percent of Brits looked to transform their outdoor space – a place where they could relax and enjoy the nice weather. However, other hobbies topping the lists revealed the more adventurous side of Britain:

1. Gardening (42%)

2. Cycling (18%)

3. Hiking (17%)

4. Yoga/pilates (15%)

5. Wild swimming (18%)

6. Canoeing/kayaking/paddle boarding (5%)

7. Rock climbing (5%)

8. Sailing (4%)



Surprisingly, more than a third of Brits (36%) even admitted to waking up earlier during lockdown in order to seize the day!



A TASTE FOR TRAVEL

When it comes to travel, despite the latest restrictions have been imposed on travel to Spain, it seems that adventurous Brits are not letting Covid-19 hold them back. The research revealed that one in ten of us (11%) have already booked a trip abroad, while a quarter of us plan to book a trip abroad as soon as it is safe to do so. A further twenty-four percent of people have their sights set on a UK staycation, where they can discover new areas of the UK and put their new hobbies to use.



In terms of holiday length, while a third of us (36%) are opting for a standard one to two-week holiday, an adventurous thirty percent of Brits plan to push the boat out and head off for a two to four-week extended trip to feed their desire for adventure, while a further ten percent are planning to jet off for four weeks or more!



In order to help adventurous Brits discover new areas of the world and help to feed their desire for international travel, OPIHR is giving them tons of travel inspiration, as well as the chance to win a £2,000 travel voucher at www.OPIHR.com/postcard.



LIFE’S A BEACH AFTER LOCKDOWN

When it comes to the type of trip we are lusting after, exotic beach break tops the list as Brits crave some much-needed relaxation after months of stress and turmoil. More surprisingly, despite Covid-19 worries, many Brits are also dreaming of a long-haul trip (16%) or a big budget trip (14%):



1. Exotic beach break (30%)

2. European city break (32%)

3. A low-cost adventure (18%)

4. A long-haul trip (16%)

5. A big budget dream trip (14%)



As part of their desire for adventure, UK travel enthusiasts wasted no time during lockdown when it came to planning their next trip, as the research found eighteen percent used the extra time at home to research new destinations. A further sixteen percent of people even started saving for their next trip, while fifteen percent created a post-lockdown travel bucket list.



And what destinations do wanderlusting Brits have their sights set on? While Italy came out on top of the destinations they would most like to visit, the countries that followed were more surprising and once again showcased the nation’s new love for adventure and cultural discovery:



1. Italy (37%)

2. Japan (23%)

3. India (19%)

4. Morocco (18%)

5. Turkey (17%)



WE CAN’T WAIT TO EXPLORE

When it comes to what we’re most looking forward to from future travel, sightseeing tops the list as we crave new cultures, followed closely by exploring new destinations. Over a quarter of adventurous Brits are looking forward to veering off the beaten track to discover hidden gems away from the main tourist attractions:



1. Sightseeing (43%)

2. Exploring new destinations (36%)

3. Experiencing different cultures (28%)

4. Discovering hidden gems away from the main tourist attractions (28%)

5. Trying new cuisines and flavours (25%)



Rob Milton, Global Brand Director for OPIHR Gin, commented:

“It’s really encouraging to see all the positives that have come out of the last few months in lockdown, with people across the UK becoming much more adventurous and experimenting with new cuisines and flavours. With OPIHR Gin inspired by the exotic flavours and spices found along the Ancient Spice Route, this new appetite for discovery is great news for our gin as shoppers look for unique and interesting flavours that can transport them to some of their favourite destinations around the world – something that is reflected in our sales data too, with OPIHR Gin sales increasing by 20% in the last 12 weeks!



“It’s also great to see adventurous Brits keen to get back out there when it comes to travel. Given OPIHR’s link to the Ancient Spice Route, travel and discovery are part of our DNA. We are therefore looking forward to the UK travel industry getting safely back on its feet again as soon as soon as possible and have launched our OPIHR ‘Postcard to Adventure’ competition in support of this. Providing inspiration for those planning their next trip away, we are encouraging Brits to explore the world as soon as it is safe to do so, and share their top travel tips for the chance to win an adventure of their own, courtesy of OPIHR.”



To enter OPIHR’s Postcard to Adventure competition, visit www.Opihr.com/postcard and post your top travel tip, along with a picture of the destination. You could win one of 40 prizes, including a £2,000 travel voucher, a Panasonic Lumix camera and the entire OPIHR Gin range. T&Cs apply, entrants must be aged 18 or over.





*Research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of OPIHR Gin, surveying 2,000 UK adults.



