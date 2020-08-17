ZIMA Russian Restaurant is launching their new menu across multiple online delivery platforms from Tuesday 11 August 2020. ZIMA Delivers will premiere its ‘modern take to Russian cuisine’ across Chelsea, Battersea, Wandsworth and Westminster. Available through UberEats and Deliveroo, ZIMA Delivers will offer a FREE 10G TIN OF ROYAL SIBERIAN CAVIAR for the first 1000 new orders placed over £30.



Before raw oysters, before Champagne, before even truffles were deemed a delicacy, caviar was coveted by kings and the aristocracy. Ancient Greeks, Romans and Russian tsars were all known to splurge on caviar. Royal Siberian Caviar is produced by Siberian sturgeon (acipenser baerii). Siberian is a fine-grained caviar recognised for its pure, elegant flavour and exquisite length which is both fine and clear. Colours range from black/grey all the way to black/brown tones.



ZIMA Delivers will fuse traditional and contemporary Russian cuisine to entice customers that have never embraced delicacies such as Pelmeni, Beef Stroganoff and Blinis. The hearty mains, like Beef Stroganoff, are served up with buckwheat or mashed potatoes - an essential to Russian cooking.



Enhancing the flavours on the menu, ZIMA Delivers offer their homemade renowned Vodka infusions (Nastoyka) - allowing customers to embrace themselves in the vibrant Russian atmosphere in the comfort of their own home.



The mastermind behind ZIMA is executive chef Alexei Zimin, born in Russia with a career spanning restaurants, TV and food journalism.



Spotting a gap in the delivery market, Alexei believed it was essential to expand Londoners’ knowledge of Russian cuisine and what it had to offer. Tailoring a menu specifically designed for delivery, Zimin puts the finishing touches to delicious dishes, all based around classic recipes from his Russian homeland.



“It was vital for me to create a menu designed specifically for our delivery platforms, as London proved a demand for at-home Russian delicacies. The modern twist in our dishes compliment our surroundings and traditional Russian ethos entirely” says Alexei Zimin.









Head Chef and founder Alexei Zimin opened ZIMA Restaurant in 2016 in Soho.



