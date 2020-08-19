Award winning channel specialist tech agency, Sherpa, is extremely proud to have not just one, but two of its core team recognised in PCR’s ’30 Under 30’. Priya Dayal, Account Director and Lawrence Copeman, Account Manager have been recognised for service excellence to Sherpa’s clients - an incredible achievement to be recognised by industry leaders.



During her two years at Sherpa, Priya has delivered world-class channel Account Based Marketing programmes for Sage and other clients across Australia, North America and the UK. She is highly respected in the tech Vendor and Partner community, dedicated to her clients and her team. Priya strives for perfection and her vast experience from having worked with some of the world’s top tech Vendors, together with her attention to detail, and amazing work ethic means that she always delivers client campaigns with precision and innovation.



At 24 years of age, Lawrence, described by clients and fellow colleagues as an ‘exceptional talent’, has already brought a hugely valuable Partner programme to Verizon's EMEA Partners. Since joining Sherpa in 2018, Lawrence has been an effective liaison between Vendor and Partner, supporting Partners and helping them to leverage the value from their programmes. Lawrence is known for making a positive impression both professionally and personally with anyone he works with and continuously delivers faultless channel campaigns alongside channel Partners.



Sherpa Client Services Director, Ellie Jones, states;



"Lawrence and Priya are shining lights within Sherpa, providing service excellence and leading the way through efficient and innovative delivery across our clients. I couldn't be prouder to have two of the Sherpa team represented in PCR’s ‘30 Under 30’.



Sherpa CEO, Tom Perry, states;



“A recognition such as this and for service excellence to our clients is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team. To have both Priya and Lawrence, be acknowledged is an incredible achievement and thoroughly deserved. Client satisfaction is at the core of everything we do and to see our values being lived out makes us all thoroughly proud.“



Sherpa is a strategic, global, 100% channel focussed tech agency that understands and manages all elements of Partner development. Sherpa works with many of the world's leading technology companies, enabling channel transformation using six pillars of channel development; from Planning and Enablement to Growth and Measurement.



These pillars allow Sherpa to assist with any element of channel management; with specialisms in Global System Integrators, Alliances, Vendors, Partners and Master Agents development/support.



Often the missing link between the large analyst firms and in region execution, Sherpa is the world's only true activation agency for transforming the Partner ecosystem.



