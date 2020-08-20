Everest Group has recognised Guidant Global as a Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Leader in its Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020.





Everest Group scored Guidant Global highly on a number of categories, including vision & strategy, innovation & investment, market adoption and portfolio mix. The assessment recognised the company’s focus on becoming a strategic partner for its clients and going beyond the core tenants of a contingent workforce program to ensure businesses make strategic talent sourcing decisions.



Guidant Global’s investments in its technology offering was also cited as a factor for its Leader status, with the firm’s development of technology to manage a client’s procurement responsibilities and its partnerships with multiple vendors contributing to the organization’s USP.





Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities, functionality, talent availability, market success, impact, and cost.







Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group, commented on Guidant’s Leader positioning:







“Guidant Global has created a strong presence in contingent workforce management across multiple industries and job roles. Its investments in building a strong services procurement practice, as well as its investments in technology to enhance direct sourcing and in automation capabilities, have significantly increased its value proposition for buyers. This differentiation helped to position Guidant Global as a Leader on Everest Group's CWM PEAK Matrix® 2020.”





Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global, commented on the announcement:





“Now more than ever employers need strategic contingent workforce management solutions, so to be recognised as a leader in this field is testament to our people’s dedication to deliver the best service to the organizations we work with. As Covid continues to put more pressure on firms to tap into the fluid workforce, employers need a truly innovative, global solution and that’s what we as a business strive for on a daily basis.”









Information about Guidant Global







Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.







Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.







We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.











