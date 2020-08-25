Debuting at 2778 on the Inc. 5000, Aryaka Recognized for Three-Year Revenue Growth of 144 Percent



San Mateo, CA. – August 25, 2020 – Aryaka®, the Cloud-First WAN company delivering the #1 managed SD-WAN solution, announced today that the organization has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the first time. The prestigious list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.



“We are honored to be named to Inc. Magazine’s ‘Fastest-Growing Private Companies’ list,” said Matt Carter, CEO at Aryaka. “We would like to dedicate this award to our customers who have helped us grow all these years and to our loyal employees for their tireless efforts in helping us become an established leader in this space.”



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.



Aryaka has seen its customer traction grow even during the pandemic and expects to grow even faster in the coming year with new “as-a-service” product offerings and a Cloud-First WAN featuring a consumption model that is tailored for enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of regional and global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

