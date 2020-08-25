MEATER has celebrated over three million cooks from its users, and numbers continue to grow every day

Get Meat Smart with 15% off the Ultimate Cooking Gadget, MEATER+



Leicester, August 25th 2020 – The last long weekend until (dare we say it…) Christmas is nearly upon us, and what better way to make the most of the August Bank Holiday than to have a ‘Barbie’? Whether you’re hosting for friends, family, or cooking for yourself, why not benefit from a helping high-tech hand to ensure your open-air culinary endeavours are a triumph. The MEATER+ wireless meat thermometer takes the guess work out of cooking to perfection.



The MEATER+ is simple to setup, simple to use and wireless. It provides a smart guided cook system which will ensure satisfying, safe-to eat results every time and can be used with a large selection of meats and fish.



Using the MEATER+ meat thermometer:



 helps take away the risk of under cooked meat, one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the UK.

 ensures that your meat is perfectly grilled and to your preferred taste.

 saves you money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure you never burn and waste your expensive meat.



MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors your meat whilst cooking, sends you alerts, and lets you know when your meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. Simply connect your MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet to make use of MEATER’s patented smart technology.



Cooking on coals, wood or gas promises fresher food that evokes all your senses. Sight, smell, sound and taste are all entertained. Let MEATER+ step in to eliminate the need to touch, and help you to achieve mouth-watering, succulent, safe results, each and every time! And if the good ol’ British weather scuppers your outdoor cooking endeavours - no problem! Use MEATER+ in the oven for perfectly cooked indoor meat recipes.



MEATER has celebrated over three million cooks from its users, and numbers continue to grow every day.



MEATER are offering a 15% discount on the MEATER+ to use this Bank Holiday. Simply enter BANKHOLIDAY15 at checkout. Available from 8am on Friday 28th August to 23.59pm on Monday 31st August.





ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.

The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.





Media contacts:



Michelle Cross

The PR Room

Email: Michelle.cross@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296



Sarah Chard

The PR Room

Email: sarah.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296