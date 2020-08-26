REGIONAL RESEARCH AVAILABLE ON REQUEST



• New research reveals 87% of parents feel they have been significantly less impacted by the lockdown than their friends.

• The pending return to school leaves nearly half of parents really concerned - with 17% admitting to being ‘very anxious’ as September approaches.

• A quarter of parents admit their children have anxieties about going about normal activities since the pandemic took hold.



London, UK. 21st August 2020



The lockdown has affected families in a variety of ways, with nobody impervious to the impact. New research however has identified a growing empathy between parents, as 87% of Brits consider themselves to have been impacted less than their friends during the lockdown. In fact, nearly half (49.8%) admit they are considerably luckier than their friends, according to a new poll.



The research of UK parents who have children currently in school identified a real empathy for friends, with a quarter of Dads feeling they were significantly luckier than their mates, compared to just 14% of mums. But the impact of the lockdown is more significant in older parents, with 71% of parents aged over 55 feeling they were more impacted compared to just 34% of younger parents aged between 18-24. This could perhaps relate to stricter lockdown measures for the older generation, or the impact on their careers as offices and businesses were forced to close.



The research of 1880 parents commissioned by leading laundry and cleaning brand ACE also identified anxieties about the imminent return to school. Nearly half of all parents surveyed admitted to concerns about sending children back to school – with 17% admitting to being very anxious about the prospect. It does not appear to be a reflection on the schools however, with 31% saying they are happy with the measures the schools have undertaken.



The concerns appear to be with parents aged between 25 and 34, with well over half (55%) citing concerns with more than 1 in 5 (22.5%) feeling ‘very anxious’ whilst those aged 45-54 it was just 14%.



Shirley Peet, from ACE who commissioned the survey comments: “We have a very close relationship with our customers and the majority of them are parents. We wanted to get an understanding of the impact of the pandemic and lockdown and the results are as you would expect. What we are so pleased to see is this empathy for others, that has been one of the positive outcomes of this crisis. Whether for the NHS, local heroes or our nearest and dearest – Brits seem to be more aware of what is happening to those around them and to offer support. As the schools return, and anxiety is likely to grow, it is nice to know that friends are going to be there for each other and have a real understanding of the struggles that people, other than themselves, have felt. I think the first day at the school gates will be an emotional one.”



Of the parents surveyed, 1 in 4 admitted to suffering financial hardship since the pandemic began, with over half of Mums (51%) fearing more local and national lockdowns – further disrupting their lives.



But it is not just about the parents, children have been significantly impacted by the controls imposed on their lives too. When asked about their children, a quarter of parents were concerned they had anxieties about their normal activities, this will only further apprehensions about them returning to school.



ACE commissioned the research to launch a new competition called #mymateisACE. An opportunity for Brits to show their appreciation for their friends who they felt have suffered hardship during the pandemic and to tell the world their story. Entering a friend enters them into a national competition to win a variety of prizes from household names such as ACE, Scrub Daddy, Splat! Oral care and NitWits alongside a book from bestselling children’s author Nicola J Rowley, a scooter for the whole family to enjoy from Skates.co.uk and to keep parents in touch with their children, a brand-new smartphone from IMO Mobile.



Shirley continues: “We really want to show our appreciation to those who have been particularly impacted by the effects of the pandemic. We know times have been tough, but what better way to show your appreciation for your friend, than submitting why you think they are ace. Some of the stories will be shared over social media when the schools return, plus 20 lucky winners will pick up these great prizes. We have also added one larger prize for those that nominate their mates.”



To submit a friends story, simply visit www.mymateisace.co.uk and fill out the form. The deadline for entries is Friday 28th August. Winners will be announced on Tuesday 8th September.



//ENDS



Notes to Editors:



Research: Research was commissioned by ACE with OnePoll’s online panel with 1,880 parents with children still in school (aged 4-16) Research was conducted between 17-20 August 2020.



About ACE:

With the tagline “Everyday value for everyday life” - ACE stain removal and laundry products have long been established in the UK market - and have good distribution across the country’s major supermarkets and discount stores. It is the market leader in Italy, where it was first launched over 50 years ago and is also distributed across Europe in France, Spain, Germany, Greece and Belgium.



More information is available at www.acelceanuk.co.uk



Media contact:

Jay Evans, Head of PR. Mobas

jay.evans@mobas.com|DL: 01223 551 350|Mob: 07808 789689