LONDON (27 August 2020) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its Photography Competition 2020.



The grand prize winner of this year’s National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition was snapped by Hadriel Torres at the Matavaa O Te Henua Enana arts festival, held on the remote Marquesas Islands. The celebration of local music, dance and crafts showcases the lively traditions of this Pacific archipelago, attracting delegations from all six inhabited islands, as well as tourists.



Here, the haka (a ceremonial dance of powerful gestures and stamping) is performed by the local dance group on the small island of Ua Pou while awaiting the arrival of the neighbouring islands’ canoes. The shot, entered into the ‘People’ category, was selected as the overall competition winner from more than 4,500 entries.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said of the grand prize winner’s photograph: “The shot was a clear winner with the judges, capturing the energy and the power of the dance against the backdrop of the stunning location. The immediacy and sense of place is captivating; you can almost feel the stamping of feet and hear the rhythmic chanting. A well-deserved winner.”



The winners are:

Grand prize winner: Hadriel Torres: Performing the haka, Ua Pou island, Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia



Category winners:

Cities: Jordan Banks: Soho building on Odaiba artificial island, Tokyo, Japan

Landscapes: Annapurna Mellor: Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh, India

People: Hadriel Torres: Performing the haka, Ua Pou island, Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia

Nature: Francesca Page: Spotted eagle ray, near Cocos Island, Costa Rica



As the grand prize winner, Torres will travel to Mexico courtesy of G Adventures and National Geographic Journeys on the Cultural Wonders of Mexico tour — a new, nine-day itinerary exploring the cuisine and culture of the country. Each category winner will receive a Manfrotto Befree Advanced Aluminium Travel Tripod.



Launched in 2011, the prestigious annual competition seeks the UK’s best travel photography talent across four categories: Cities; Landscapes; People; and Nature. A global press and media campaign will present the winning images, which will also be featured on the National Geographic Traveller website.



The judging panel consisted of Celia Topping, freelance photographer and picture editor; Greg Funnell, freelance photographer; Paul Wilson, editor, Nikon Pro magazine; Simon Bajada, food and travel photographer; Yulia Denisyuk, travel photographer and writer; Olly Puglisi, picture editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK); and Becky Redman, art director, National Geographic Traveller (UK).



To view the winners, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/photography-competition-2020



