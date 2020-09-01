On the occasion of the International Blog Day, NEOMA unveils its new media: A 100% B2B blog dedicated to professionals. In an environment marked by constant transformations, and in order to help companies understand the complexity of current and future challenges, the NEOMA blog aims to make the expertise of the members of the School's community directly accessible to companies.



The impact of research in management and management sciences for professionals



At the start of the 2020 academic year, NEOMA Business School is launching its new digital communication tool: a 100% B2B blog dedicated to professionals looking for levers to improve their organisation's managerial practices. The NEOMA blog thus shows the ambition to give different insights to companies in order to help them understand the complexity of current issues, in line with the School's strategy to strengthen the impact of its research on society.



Offering recent and innovative content, rigorously verified on the basis of the scientific work of NEOMA's teacher-researchers, this blog proposes current topics, in French and in English, in line with the School's strategic axes and the expertise of its community.



Organised into five sections: Management, Innovation, Performance, Entrepreneurship and Clarification, the blog addresses topics related to management, innovation, performance and entrepreneurship. It is intended to be a place for information but also for exchanges on subjects and avenues of reflection in line with the concerns of management professionals.



Visit NEOMA's blog: https://blog.neoma-bs.fr/?lang=en





/ENDS



For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg at BlueSky Education on olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 091.