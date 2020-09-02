The NHS front line should be able to use technology and together Armour and Nine23 can replace outdated systems with much better secure solutions.

London, UK - Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has successfully tendered and been accepted on to the first ever edition of the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework, with its Medicomms by Armour solution. Medicomms is designed specifically for use by health care professionals and patients. It is an all-in-one mobile app that converges secure internal communications to help with the collection and sharing of sensitive patient data. Medicomms is also an alternative to paging and has the ability to provide a medium for secure video consultations and time limited patient aftercare communications.



Medicomms is now available to all NHS Trusts via the new NHSX procurement framework, as a managed & hosted solution via Armour partner Nine23 using the NHS accredited FLEX platform, which can handle information up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, enabling healthcare professionals to securely use Medicomms via mobile, tablet, and laptop devices from any operating system including iOS, Android and Windows10.



David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said; “We are delighted to have been included in this first iteration of the NHSX Clinical Communications Procurement Framework. Healthcare is a key market for Armour and our partner Nine23, the product is evolving fast to provide additional services and added value to healthcare users, such as integration with patient records and task management apps.”



Stuart McKean, CEO of Nine23 said; “Being awarded a contract on this NHSX framework demonstrates both Armour and Nine23’s commitment to enable front line users in the NHS to officially use today’s technology. "The NHS front line should be able to use technology and together Armour and Nine23 can replace outdated systems with much better secure solutions."



The NHSX Clinical Services Procurement Framework aims to support NHS organisations with dedicated clinical facing communication and tasks management tools, to accelerate the adoption of proven technologies and to phase out pagers by the end of 2021. The suppliers on the framework have been assessed to ensure that they meet all legislative requirements; therefore no formal tendering is required, saving valuable time and money in the procurement process.



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows and OSX platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers and Push to Talk capabilities designed for blue light services. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced 256 bit encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. Where required, using Armour Connect Gateway, integration with a PBX and standard office desk phones is available. With its focus on interoperability Armour Mobile was one of the first secure communications app to connect to Skype for Business (Microsoft Teams) using standard Cisco SIP-based technology, and Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to organisations via a Windows 10 client.



Armour Mobile, Armour Desktop and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



