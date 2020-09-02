Andy Murray Joins the Mayflex Team

September 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce that Andy Murray has joined the Mayflex team in the role of Infrastructure Field Sales Account Manager with responsibility for the M25 corridor.



Andy Murray comes to Mayflex with extensive knowledge and experience having previously worked for Comtec for over 6 years and TE Connectivity as a Distribution Manager for 10 years prior to that.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director said ‘We are delighted to welcome Andy to the team, he has an excellent reputation within the industry, and we believe that he will fit in perfectly to our existing team and will strengthen our presence within the M25 corridor.’



Andy Murray commented ‘After being furloughed in my previous position for 5 months and subsequently made redundant, I’m itching to get back out in the market and do what I do best, win business and help my customers to deliver their projects on time. I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Mayflex team and selling the no.1 cabling brand, Excel.’



Ross concluded ‘At a time when many of our competitors are losing their external sales reps, we are taking the opposite approach and strengthening our team so that we can actively help, support and advise our customer base and continue to adapt and change to ensure that we succeed in these unprecedented times. Andy’s appointment is another example of this, and he will be going through a full induction prior to getting out to meet his customer base.’



