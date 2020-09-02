National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals the world’s best new hotels in its Big Sleep Awards 2020
LONDON (2 September 2020) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Big Sleep Awards, celebrating the best new hotels across the world.
From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Big Sleep Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business.
Each of the 16 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 48 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the Sept/Oct 2020 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).
Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “As hotels continue to reach new heights in terms of service, design and innovation, the Big Sleep Awards seek to highlight the best in the business. The process is a long and exhaustive one, but we feel this list singles out the world’s best new hotels.”
The winners are:
Leave the World Behind
Urban Cowboy Lodge, New York
Boutique Break
Cirqa, Arequipa, Peru
City Slicker
Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Good Egg
Saorsa 1875, Perthshire, Scotland
Lord of the Manor
The Newt in Somerset, Somerset
Breath of Fresh Air
Sonop, Hardap region, Namibia
Grand Redesigns
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
Hangout
Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia
Gourmet Getaway
Casa Maria Luigia, Modena, Italy
Love Shack
Paragon 700, Ostuni, Italy
Snow Queen
Niehku Mountain Villa, Swedish Lapland, Sweden
Wellness Wonder
Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti, Trentino, Italy
Design Den
Arctic Bath, Swedish Lapland, Sweden
Comeback Kid
The Standard, London
Castaway
Lelewatu Resort Sumba, Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
On the Money
The Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur
National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Big Sleep Awards in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the Sept/Oct 2020 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 3 September 2020, priced £4.95.
To view the winners and runners-up, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2019/07/big-sleep-awards-2019
The judging panel consisted of Kash Bhattacharya, BudgetTraveller.org; Julia Buckley, freelance travel writer; Lee Cobaj, freelance travel writer; Emma Gregg, freelance travel writer; Laura Holt, freelance travel writer; Juliet Kinsman, luxury travel consultant; John O’ Ceallaigh, luxury travel consultant; Pól Ó Conghaile, freelance travel writer; and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team.
Notes
National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com
National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org
