LONDON (2 September 2020) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Big Sleep Awards, celebrating the best new hotels across the world.



From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Big Sleep Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business.



Each of the 16 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 48 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the Sept/Oct 2020 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “As hotels continue to reach new heights in terms of service, design and innovation, the Big Sleep Awards seek to highlight the best in the business. The process is a long and exhaustive one, but we feel this list singles out the world’s best new hotels.”



The winners are:



Leave the World Behind

Urban Cowboy Lodge, New York



Boutique Break

Cirqa, Arequipa, Peru



City Slicker

Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong



Good Egg

Saorsa 1875, Perthshire, Scotland



Lord of the Manor

The Newt in Somerset, Somerset



Breath of Fresh Air

Sonop, Hardap region, Namibia



Grand Redesigns

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok



Hangout

Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia



Gourmet Getaway

Casa Maria Luigia, Modena, Italy



Love Shack

Paragon 700, Ostuni, Italy



Snow Queen

Niehku Mountain Villa, Swedish Lapland, Sweden



Wellness Wonder

Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti, Trentino, Italy



Design Den

Arctic Bath, Swedish Lapland, Sweden



Comeback Kid

The Standard, London



Castaway

Lelewatu Resort Sumba, Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia



On the Money

The Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur



National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Big Sleep Awards in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the Sept/Oct 2020 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 3 September 2020, priced £4.95.



To view the winners and runners-up, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2019/07/big-sleep-awards-2019



The judging panel consisted of Kash Bhattacharya, BudgetTraveller.org; Julia Buckley, freelance travel writer; Lee Cobaj, freelance travel writer; Emma Gregg, freelance travel writer; Laura Holt, freelance travel writer; Juliet Kinsman, luxury travel consultant; John O’ Ceallaigh, luxury travel consultant; Pól Ó Conghaile, freelance travel writer; and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



