September 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce that Simon Jacobs has joined the business in the role of AV Market Manager.



This newly created position will see Simon responsible for developing and introducing a range of passive AV products and accessories to add to the Mayflex product portfolio.



Andrew Percival, Managing Director commented “We are pleased to welcome Simon to our business, we believe that he is the perfect fit for this role bringing with him over 20 years’ experience of the AV market.



Andrew continued “Simon will develop a product roadmap focused on growing our presence in the AV market, he will also work closely with the leadership, sales and marketing teams to provide regular product training, develop both offline and online collateral and support customers with product selection and system design.”



Simon Jacobs commented “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with Mayflex and grow their AV portfolio of products. My experience and knowledge perfectly suit this role and I’m really excited to get to work with the existing teams to develop and launch a new product set and then support the sales & marketing teams, and customers to promote and sell the products.”



For more information on the Mayflex please visit www.mayflex.com where you can order the majority of products online until 8.00 p.m. for free next day delivery or email sales@mayflex.com or call our team on 0800 75 75 65.