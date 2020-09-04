Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has put together some suggestions to help create a luxury spa/salon at home

From facials to pedicures, get all the treatments you enjoy without having to leave the comfort of your home.





Greater Manchester, England, 4th September 2020: Whether you’re a busy parent, a full-time worker, or someone who just doesn’t have free time to spare, getting to a spa or salon can be difficult. So why not treat yourself to a little bit of much needed TLC from the comfort of your own home. An at-home spa day is a perfect way to give your body and mind a chance to relax, unwind, and indulge in a little well-deserved luxury.



Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has put together some suggestions to help create a luxury spa/salon at home:





1. Ionic Facial Sauna: The Beurer FC 72 ionic facial sauna provides the perfect foundation for your facial beauty regime. The ionic steam treatment stimulates the blood circulation and opens the pores, allowing impurities to be removed more easily. Ions help water molecules to penetrate deeper into the skin. As a result, the opening of your pores enables your beauty treatment products to penetrate deep into the skin to optimise their effectiveness. This prepares your skin for further treatments such as deep cleansing, face masks and moisturising.



The Beurer FC 72 is available from Amazon and is priced at £59.99





2. Power Deep Pore Cleanser: The Beurer FC 40 removes dirt for spot free skin. This revolutionary skincare product removes skin impurities using vacuum technology. Common problem areas on the face such as the nose, chin and forehead – also known as the T-Zone, can be targeted for effective spot, oil and dirt removal, leaving you with a healthy, spot-free complexion.



The Beurer FC 40 is available from Stress no more and is priced at £35.99





3. Foot Spa with aromatherapy: After a long stressful day on your feet, there’s nothing better than relaxing and receiving an intense foot massage. The Beurer FB 35 is a luxurious aromatherapy foot spa bath which will leave your feet feeling smooth and soothed. The removable aroma filter allows you to experience tranquillity when you need it most and the magnetic field and infra-red light helps to boost circulation in your feet and stimulate reflexology points.



The Beurer FB 35 is available from Stress no more and is priced at £54.99





4. Infrared Massager: If your joints are painful and sore, what better way to soothe them than with a deep penetrating massage. Be blissfully put at ease with a soothing vibration massage which makes you feel new again. The Beurer MG 40 Infrared Massager with rotating head & adjustable handle, is the perfect hand-held accessory to combat those tiresome and painful days. Easy to use, you can ease your own aches and pains in the comfort of your own home.



The Beurer MG 40 is available from Stress no more and is priced at £34.99





5. Manicure and Pedicure Set: The Beurer MP 62 is a complete kit for beginners and pros alike. Get beautifully pampered hands and feet by using the 7 high-quality sapphire and felt tips for shortening, filing, shaping and polishing nails.



The Beurer MP 62 is available from Amazon and is priced at £45.99





6. Warm Wax Hair Remover: For thorough and long-lasting hair removal, the Beurer warm wax hair remover gives you salon-quality results in the comfort and convenience of your own home. It comes with 2x 50g moisturising beeswax cartridges which can both be heated at the same time thanks to the dual heating chambers.



The Beurer HL 40 is available exclusively from Argos and is priced at £49.99.



7. Aroma Diffuser: Get the ultimate spa atmosphere with the Beurer LA 40 aroma diffuser. Lighting and fragrance are key to the ambience of any environment and this innovative table lamp combines a colour-changing LED light with an aroma diffuser helping to create a calm and soothing atmosphere at home.



The Beurer LA 40 is available exclusively from John Lewis and is priced at £49.99.





