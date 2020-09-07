Holt Energy Advisors Ltd is very pleased to announce that Yanick Latil has joined the HEA team as Director - Middle East & Asia. Yanick, based in Doha, Qatar has over 20 years of experience in the energy sector have worked in both Europe and the Middle East.



Yanick brings a range of complementary skills to HEA and has significant experience of acquisitions and divestments, strategic planning and financial operations and holds an Executive MBA from HEC in Paris together with a Master's degree in Finance and Accounting. He has previously worked in a variety of finance, business planning and commercial roles with RasGas, ENGIE and EDF.



As well as working on acquisition and divestment and consulting projects, Yanick will also lead the business development of HEA in the Middle East and Asia region and the strategy consulting side of the business where he has had recent experience supporting executive teams developing new business opportunities, solving business challenges and assisting with strategy development and implementation.



Holt Energy Advisors is a boutique energy advisory company delivering expert commercial consulting and transactional advisory solutions to the oil and gas and renewables sectors.



