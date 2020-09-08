NEW PRODUCT: Breath easy with the AirLink, Air Quality Sensor by DAVIS.

The AirLink is a professional air quality sensor which can be used as a stand-alone system or easily merged with existing Davis systems.

Prodata Weather Systems, the UK’s foremost weather experts, announce a new addition to their environmental monitoring products with the introduction of the Davis AirLink.



Breathing polluted air can lead to serious health issues, especially in children and adults with respiratory and health issues. The Davis AirLink is a new, yet simple and affordable device with ensures users know exactly when to take action. The AirLink is a professional air quality sensor which can be used as a stand-alone system or easily merged with existing Davis systems.



The AirLink accurately measures inside or outside air, giving real-time readings and updates directly to your computer or devices via the free WeatherLink app.

Aimed at businesses and individuals who need to accurately measure air quality to manage pollution levels, monitor levels to prevent health issues or prevent allergic reactions, or to ensure safe conditions for outdoor events.



Currently, it is available as a pre-order item, with delivery to Prodata Weather Systems due in mid- October.



AirLink Benefits:



- Accurate

The AirLink measures particulates as small as 0.3 micrometres with an accuracy of +/- 10 micrograms per cubic meter in concentrations. PM1, PM2.5 and PM10.



- Real-Time Data

See updates and readings on your devices or computer screens every minute.



- Simple Set-Up

Quickly install the AirLink by following simple directions on the free WeatherLink App.



- Simple to pair with a weather station

The AirLink can be paired with a weather station or used stand-alone.



- Precise Monitoring

See a 24-hour air quality trend to know precisely how your air quality is changing



Airlink with the WeatherLink App allows users to build a customised view using six different air quality tiles along with temperature, humidity, and forecast weather tiles. Users can easily understand air quality with a colour-coded description of conditions from a growing list of global indices, including the UK, EU, US, Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, India and South Korea.



To find out how this exciting new product can benefit you or your workplace, contact the sales team at Prodata Weather Systems on 0333 666 4175 or sales@weatherstations.co.uk.