The massive global online hackathon will explore Blockchain technology's potential to respond to social, healthcare, and economic challenges posed by the pandemic.



LONDON, UK, Sept 9th, 2020 – Indorse, the leading platform focused on building, growing, and sustaining high-performance software engineering teams, is proud to announce the launch of the POST COVID HACK - a global and online initiative to unearth innovative Blockchain solutions to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic.



The event is co-organized with Coinsilium, a Blockchain, DeFi, and Crypto Finance venture operator. The event's focus is, shaping the "new normal" - whereby participants are empowered with best-in-class blockchain technologies and platforms as part of the hackathon.



As well as offering up to 30,000 USD worth of prizes to the strongest entries, shortlisted teams and talents will be introduced to partners to build long-term business collaborations using their ideas. A selection of sponsors of the event includes HM Government of Gibraltar, RSK, the enabler of smart contracts for Bitcoin, IOV Labs, the leading bitcoin financial solution provider, and KuCoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms.



Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, CEO of IOVlabs, said, "We are proud to sponsor the socio-economic inclusion track at the Post COVID Hackathon. Social inclusion is at the heart of our purpose as an organization. It is of the foremost importance in the post-COVID era to help marginalized communities by providing better access to fair markets and financial services thanks to reputational profiles based on individuals' social and economic contributions. At this track, global teams are invited to create innovative solutions to tackle issues brought upon us by the pandemic utilizing blockchain technologies."



UK partners supporting the event include UCL CBT (a world-leading Centre of Excellence on Blockchain Technologies at University College London.), Mishcon De Reya LLP, Tech London Advocates, Cambridge Blockchain Society, King's College London Blockchain, the Oxford Blockchain Society, amongst others.



The Post COVID Hack features two tracks - one exploring socio-economic inclusion and an "Open Track," both are focused on encouraging the integration of an innovative solution to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19.



Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services HM Government of Gibraltar, commented, "The success to date of the Post-COVID Hackathon demonstrates the boundless spirit of collaboration and ingenuity burgeoning global DLT space. The participating teams have showcased an inherent ability to develop unique blockchain-based solutions to some of the most pressing challenges stemming from the pandemic, and I look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour deliver tangible results in the short and long term."



Paolo Tasca, Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, also stated, "The UCL CBT is happy to support the Post COVID Hack focused on fostering new creative solutions for the post-pandemic world. As we emerge into a new normal, there will be many opportunities to deploy DLT into new areas, and this hackathon is a great opportunity to experiment."



Gaurang Torvekar, Indorse CEO and Co-Founder, concluded, "With COVID-19 having created an even greater reliance on technology, software engineers' role is poised to have a profound impact on how businesses perform in the post-pandemic era and beyond. This hackathon highlights their growing contribution and is designed to discover how far technology can take us in tackling significant global challenges. We're delighted to have so many influential partners and supporters on board."



Teams and individuals can register their interest in participating via the hackathon's website. The challenge commences in September 2020, with shortlisted teams invited to an online Demo day in November, where the winners will be announced.



-ENDS-



Notes for Editors

Media contact

Courtney Glymph

PR Lead

courtney@yourstorypr.com

+44(0)7867488769



Follow Indorse:

Twitter

LinkedIn



About Indorse: Founded in 2017, Indorse is an all-in-one platform to build, grow, and sustain high-performing software engineering teams. The platform offers solutions such as online hackathons, tech upskilling, and a SaaS product called Metamorph.



To learn more visit: https://indorse.io