Specialist channel agency, Sherpa, are continuing to expand their client services outreach by welcoming two new members of staff into their rapidly growing team.



Bianca Bulat joins as Marketing Automation Specialist and brings more than thirteen years’ marketing experience with deep understanding of campaign planning practice, management and execution, acquisitions and integrations. Bianca has previously worked at leading, global tech companies Accenture, IBM and Hewlett-Packard and her expertise at translating marketing engagement frameworks into digitally executed programmes in the tech channel will be integral and hugely valuable to supporting Sherpa clients.



Chloe Thompson, Senior Account Manager, brings extensive marketing expertise and experience from previous agency roles at Cambridge based agency, Omobono and Kiss Communications. Having run Accenture's Tech Vision and worked across brand campaigns and content strategy, Chloe is uniquely experienced to support development of a messaging and engagement strategy to create impact and resonate with Sherpa’s clients.



Sherpa CEO, Tom Perry, says “To be hiring two new members of staff of such high calibre further cements our foothold as the leading B2B channel specialist agency. We’re excited to be accelerating out of lockdown with a very strong team and with an expansion into the US on the horizon, we’re looking forward to an exciting new chapter!’







