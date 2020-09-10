It’s great to complete our second IT related acquisition in recent months

Arrow is delighted to announce the acquisition of Click Networks Limited.



Based in Glasgow, Click Networks is a leader in the supply of IT Managed Services and Cloud Services. Established in 2005, the company’s excellent reputation has been built by providing it’s client base with a seamless, leading edge service. Click Networks’ services include IT Consultancy, Cloud Services, Security Analysis, Hosted Telephony and Connectivity.



Click Networks supports over 150 businesses with their IT Solutions and as a leading Microsoft Gold Partner it has migrated over 30,000 assets to the cloud. The in-house help desk and field engineer teams will expand Arrow’s existing IT team and enable us to provide broader consultancy, support and services across England and Scotland.



Mark Mahaffy, Managing Director of Click Networks: “We were extremely impressed with the professionalism of Arrow and their plans for the future. We believe that by being part of the Arrow family, this will allow us to enhance our existing capabilities and further support our clients across the UK”



Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of Arrow, Richard Burke said: “It’s great to complete our second IT related acquisition in recent months and further bolster our capability and Microsoft offering in particular. Click Networks is an ideal addition to our group as the company prides itself on its ability to provide flexible and bespoke IT Support solutions, just like Arrow. We look forward to welcoming the Click Networks team to Arrow”.



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by both Kemp Little, led by Deborah Angel and RSM, led by Rob McCarthy.







About Arrow



Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range ranging from hosted and mobile telephony through to mobile device management, telephone systems, IT services, voice and data connectivity. The broad portfolio makes Arrow one of very few companies in the UK able to provide a full, telecoms, IT energy consultancy and service proposition.



Arrow has seven offices, annual sales of over £49 million and 245 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their telecoms partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the Telecoms and IT Marketplace.





