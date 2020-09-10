The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) is pledging its support to the Government’s Kickstart Scheme designed to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the country. However, in order to apply, an organisation needs to have 30 roles and so APSCo intends to support the scheme by applying on behalf of its membership.







“We want all our members, irrespective of size to be able to get involved with the scheme”, said Samantha Hurley, Operations Director at APSCo, “and so we felt it important to offer to facilitate members who want to get involved but who just didn’t have the vacancy numbers to be able to participate.”







Training Support



In order to further support members, APSCo will also offer training for each young person on placement at a hugely subsidised rate. The training will cover an introduction to the recruitment sector and resourcing techniques.







