London, United Kingdom 10th September 2020, Fineon Exchange the leading export finance marketplace has today announced the appointment of Dominic Broom as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.



Treasurer of The Institute of Export & International Trade in the UK, Broom has enjoyed an illustrious career to date, including posts as Global Head of Trade Finance Sales at Bank of New York Mellon. His Extensive track record of bringing new cash management and trade finance solutions to market, in addition to his proven skills in setting medium and long-term strategic business objectives and direction makes him an exciting gain for relatively fresh player Fineon Exchange.



A member of the International Chambers of Commerce Banking Commission ExCo, Dominic is an acknowledged Industry thought leader, who sits on the editorial committee of ICC's annual Trade Finance Survey, one of the industry's flagship publications. He is a regular contributor to banking journals and chair of international conferences. His deep subject matter expertise and extensive industry network will undoubtedly facilitate Fineon Exchange in achieving its’ true potential.



Michel Kilzi, Fineon Exchange’s founding CEO who will remain as an executive board member said “Fineon’s growth and success is rooted in our mission is to ensure superior working capital optimization and deliver outstanding value creation for exporters and trade finance partners alike. With Dominic at the helm, the Board is confident we are in a position to command an even greater market leadership position,”



“I have been very impressed by the work that the Fineon team have done in creating a robust and dynamic platform, and by the vision that they have for the business, in helping companies free-up cash trapped in their balance sheet and optimise their working capital. By matching them with the right financial institutions and insurers, Fineon Exchange places these end users at the heart of its design and thinking.” said Dominic Broom, CEO Fineon Exchange.



As the latest statistics in the sector indicate contraction from some players, this significant appointment signals the group’s clear determination to truly democratise the global trade finance industry. Fineon Exchange’s global trade finance marketplace is rapidly gathering international recognition due to its cutting-edge technology and matchmaking capabilities. As trade volumes begin to rebound in the post Covid19 period, facilitating corporate access to multi-currency working capital will be fundamental to global economic recovery.



“In the short to medium term, as trade receivables and payables become a more widely traded asset class, I see Fineon being the go-to platform for businesses, financial institutions and intermediaries who are looking to leverage the power of a digital trade marketplace, in order to manage their business assets to best advantage.” Dominic Broom, CEO Fineon Exchange



