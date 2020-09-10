Coherence helps Close Brothers scoop two dotCOMM awards



Coherence has helped Close Brothers Asset Finance scoop two dotCOMM website creativity awards for its new SME Data Hub.



Digital agency Coherence designed and built the online resource, which enables people to access the banking division’s independent research for free.



Information shared by 1,000 SME owners over several years can be viewed in different ways, such as by sector, business size and location. Graphs and tables can also be downloaded. The significant collection of data offers insights into business leaders’ opinions, and how these change over time.



The team won a gold award for the hub’s interactive capabilities and a platinum award for its infographic.



Recognising excellence in web creativity and digital communication, the dotCOMM Awards celebrate creatives transforming the marketing of products and services online.



“As digital partner, Coherence has built a wider agile web estate for the entire Close Brothers group, comprising five new websites and 20 separate brand applications,” said Julian Tedstone, Managing Director of Coherence. “By creating a unified platform – all while giving each distinct business unit flexibility to support initiatives such as the SME Data Hub – the bank can deliver a consistent brand experience alongside customer-focused, commercially impactful content.”



Close Brothers Asset Finance is part of the UK’s biggest private banking group. It offers a range of funding options for UK SMEs to purchase assets and grow their businesses.









About Coherence

Coherence creates online estates for global companies requiring multi-platform, multi-lingual websites and digital tools. This ‘digital backbone’ design system approach offers a house of brands total content freedom, allowing them to realise commercial transformation with extraordinary speed to market and scale. Projects can be live in hours, not months, while marketing campaigns are iterated in real time using real consumer interactions.



Clients include Close Brothers, the UK’s biggest private bank, Royal Mail, the NHS, food distribution business Fresh Food For Now and a well-known global consumer healthcare company.



For more information please contact:

Claire Armitt

flannel

01273 921174

claire.armitt@no-flannel.com