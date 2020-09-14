Scalp cooling expert Paxman has launched a Facebook Live series dedicated to providing support to people undergoing cancer treatment in the UK. The weekly broadcast features special guests to talk patients through their journey, including the scalp cooling process, while shining a spotlight on the sustained work of UK cancer charities against the challenges of COVID-19.



Titled ‘Claire Paxman and Special Guests’, the series has been a voice for positivity during a time of increased apprehension, helping to raise awareness of the breadth of support available to those undergoing chemotherapy treatment during the pandemic, despite ongoing disruption to services.



The COVIDpandemic has hit cancer care particularly hard in the UK, causing delays in treatment and creating an atmosphere of heightened stress and anxiety for those identified as more vulnerable to the virus.



For family-run company Paxman – a leading global manufacturer and supplier of scalp cooling equipment – helping cancer patients no matter where they are based in the world, and giving them a sense of control during treatment, has always been a key priority.



Enlisting the help of UK-based guests, their newly launched ‘Live’ series aims to highlight how the many cancer charities Paxman have collaborated with over the years have continued to support people with cancer during this difficult period. In particular the innovative steps they have taken to ensure patients can access vital information.



The videos are hosted by Claire Paxman, Director of Strategic Initiatives – helping to provide a beacon of light for patients in the UK and make sure they identifya wider avenue for support and information during these challenging times.



Claire commented: “The COVID pandemic has deeply affected cancer patients in the UK, causing delays in treatment, and pushing many services to resort to innovative ways of providing care and delivering support.



“We as a family and as a business have a passion in helping people during their treatment, and in helping them retain their sense of control and dignity, wherever they are in the world. We are delighted that our new Live series has been able to shine a spotlight on some of the amazing clinicians, charities and people Paxman have worked with over the years, and that we continue to collaborate with. They have been a perfect conduit to underline how it is possible to connect with, and support the wider cancer community digitally throughout the lockdown period, and beyond, as we all try to navigate this new way of working.”



The first episode of the series was broadcast in May and welcomed Helen Addis, Features Editor at ITV’s Lorraine, who spoke about her lifesaving Change & Check campaign, launched last year to encourage people to check for the signs of breast cancer.



Claire was joined by Leigh Scott, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after following guidance from the campaign, which sees ‘reminder’ stickers being placed in bathrooms and changing facilities in the UK. Both guests were on board to talk about the impacts COVID has had on cancer treatment, and how important scalp cooling has been to their experience.



The series has proven incredibly popular with patients and the general public since its launch, amassing a total of 6000 views. Over the last three months Paxman have featured a number of recognisable names and experts.



This includes renowned UK-based charities such as Look Good Feel Better UK, Hope for Tomorrow, Future Dreams, and The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, a West Yorkshire charity providing Scalp Cooling free of charge to teenagers and young adults across the country.



Recent guests have also included the hosts Deborah James, Steve Bland & Lauren Mahon of award winning British podcast, ‘You, Me and the Big C’, and consultant medical oncologist Dr Fharat Raja.



Following nationwide success, Paxman now have plans to take the successful ‘Live’ series stateside, more details of which they hope to release shortly. A way of providing a virtual community of support for cancer patients during COVID-19, the series follows naturally their recent launch of Coldcap.com, home to videos, tutorials and an virtual community – all designed to empower patients with cancer to better manage their care, alongside the new blog coldcaphaircare.com.



Chemotherapy-induced hair loss is widely recognised as one of the most traumatic side effects associated with cancer treatment. Paxman are pioneers in Scalp Cooling technology, and their clinically proven cold cap has helped over 100,000 cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy.



