September 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Day, who joins the business in the role of Head of Channel Sales for Hikvision, a new position focused on the management and development of sales of Hikvision solutions into the reseller market.



Melanie joins Mayflex with a wealth of experience in the security industry, and in particular, the leading manufacturer of CCTV solutions, Hikvision.



Commenting on the appointment Tom Filce, Director of Sales for Security said ‘I’m delighted that Melanie is joining our team. Her experience and knowledge, particularly of the Hikvision product set is excellent and within a very short time she can quickly get up to speed and start assisting our customer base.”



Melanie Day commented “I’ve really enjoyed the past couple of days of my induction, it’s refreshing to be working with such a professional company. I’m looking forward to completing my induction and then getting back out into the field, helping and supporting my customers to ensure that they are kept up to date on Hikvision and how Mayflex can support them.”



For more information on the Mayflex please visit www.mayflex.com where you can order the majority of products online until 8.00 p.m. for free next day delivery or email sales@mayflex.com or call our team on 0800 75 75 65.