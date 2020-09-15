Cloud based job management solution Connect delivers improved productivity and cost controls for Cornish housing charity



BELFAST, Northern Ireland, 15th September 2020 – Totalmobile, the UK leader in Field Service Management Software Solutions, today announced that Coastline Housing, one of the fastest growing not-for-profit housing associations in England, has transformed repair standards and performance across the business following its implementation of Totalmobile’s cloud based job management solution Connect.



Owning and managing around 5,000 homes, Coastline Housing initially selected Connect to streamline its delivery of repair and maintenance services. Subsequently, the platform has been extended to support new service delivery innovations and power new digital services for customers.



In addition to managing the real-time job scheduling and reporting for over 100 remote operatives, Coastline Housing utilises the Connect platform to undertake sub-contractor and compliance management, handle responsive repairs, and co-ordinate the whole lifecycle management of housing and building assets. The unified end-to-end platform also delivers the granular data relating to repairs, whole life costs and workforce productivity the housing charity needs to better manage its assets and operational costs.



The solution has enabled Coastline Housing to better serve tenants, responding to 86% of repair requests within four working days and completing 98.4% of repairs first time, at the first visit.



“Our goal was to initiate a powerful job costing and dynamic scheduling system that would enable us to reduce maintenance costs and realise efficiencies without compromising service delivery,” says Barry Cox, IT Business Systems Analyst, Coastline Housing.



“As a fast-growing organisation, Totalmobile’s solution has given us the scalability to evolve our services, reduce non-productive time for contractors, minimise customer disruption, and manage our resources more effectively. In addition to boosting customer satisfaction, we’ve been able to reinvest the surplus we’ve generated into improving our existing stock and building new high quality houses for the communities we serve. Last year saw us deliver 302 new homes, create 300 new jobs and contribute over £13 million to the Cornish economy.”



Nick Jeffreys, MD of Property and Facilities Management, Totalmobile comments, “Coastline Housing’s commitment to making service delivery more responsive, efficient and to reduce whole-life running costs is generating positive outcomes for the communities it serves. We’re delighted that our Connect solution is helping this innovative Housing Association reshape how it delivers both responsive and planned services in the most cost-effective way.”



About Totalmobile:



Totalmobile is a leading innovator in field service management and mobile workforce software solutions, that enable organisations to maximise the potential of their mobile workforce, providing them with a real competitive advantage, and customers with a great experience.



By aiding the capturing, management and processing of mobile worker and asset data, at every stage of delivery, Totalmobile's customers generate cost efficiencies, increase the capacity of their workforce, assure compliance with standards and increase the consistency of their service.



With a comprehensive product suite that includes mobile working, dynamic job scheduling, IoT enabled job creation, job management and business analytics, Totalmobile provides field service management organisations with all they require to drive improvements in process and deliver transformational benefits.



For further information visit www.totalmobile.co.uk or call +44 (0) 280-9033-0111.



About Coastline Housing:



Established in 1998 and based in the heart of Cornwall, Coastline Housing is a not for profit housing association that owns and manages almost 5,000 homes that is committed to the development of affordable new homes. The Coastline Housing brand includes the subsidiary, Coastline Services Ltd, a property and grounds maintenance company providing services to public and private sector clients across Cornwall.



For further information visit www.coastlinehousing.co.uk



