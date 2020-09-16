The team at talent acquisition tech company Socially Recruited are celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious award. In the upcoming Recruitment Marketing Awards 2020, the company will feature as a finalist, championing technological innovation in the recruitment industry.



The role of tech has never been more relevant to recruiters than it is today, and Socially Recruited are the go-to experts in the field. Using pioneering AI talent acquisition and employer brand technology, Socially Recruited targets the ideal candidates for each job with the perfect job ads, through the right platform and with superb timing.



This allows companies to target, reach and attract 85% more candidates by turning passive talent into active applicants on platforms candidates use every day. Socially Recruited offers prospective clients a free personalised demo, so they can see for themselves how this unique solution will make them more impactful.



Due to COVID-19, 78% of candidates who were intending to move roles, now intend to stay, making it more important than ever for companies to reach passive candidates. Socially Recruited taps into the recruitment challenges of the modern age and allows companies to find their ideal candidates wherever they are.



“We’re delighted to have been told that our nomination has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Technology Innovation category,” says Ben Keighley, Co-Founder and Director at Socially Recruited. “We’re passionate about what we do, and genuinely believe in the power of our technology when used by companies for talent attraction and employer brand awareness. Thanks to all our team, a great effort all round!”



The Recruitment Marketing Awards 2020 are set to take place on 29th October 2020 at The Brewery London, and the Socially Recruited team are eagerly awaiting announcement of the winners.



To find out more about the company, head to the official website at https://sociallyrecruited.com or discover the Recruitment Marketing Awards at https://thermas.co.uk.



Email: ben@sociallyrecruited.com

Telephone: 0208 611 2894