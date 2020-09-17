Intelligent automation specialist – Robiquity, has partnered with CX Company (part of CM.com) to meet the growing demand for Virtual Assistance technology and Conversational AI. Robiquity will integrate this technology into best of breed intelligent automation platforms to further enrich business process activities across the front, middle and back office operations of global enterprises.



“We are really excited to be working with Robiquity. They have some deep relationships with a range of household name brands. With their technology skills, Robiquity are ideally placed to work with us to continue to disrupt the Conversational AI market. Companies are increasingly looking at Conversational AI, integrated into legacy systems to automate and scale customer engagement. Robiquity have the skills, heritage and vision to enable clients to successfully leverage our product, DigitalCX and help them meet the new wave of customer experience challenges. This is going to be fun!” – Simon Foot, Director UK&I, CX Company.



Ed Zwarra, Quality Assurance Director at Robiquity adds; “This DigitalCX certification highlights the efforts of our 12 developers that have been through a comprehensive e-learning accreditation process. What’s really impressed us is that DigitalCX, possesses one of the most user friendly interfaces that I’ve ever seen. I’m confident that together we will help augment our customers’ digital transformation journeys. In fact, we’re already experiencing high demand for Conversational AI solutions, so I’m really looking forward to exploring the vast possibilities of this partnership.”



About Robiquity

Robiquity is a Manchester-based company that enables global organisations to gain maximum value from best of breed intelligent automation technologies. The company blends these technologies, with human talent via ScaleSafe™ and its innovative operating model – A.T.O.M so intelligent automation driven work transformation can be applied faster, more efficiently than ever.

Since 2016, Robiquity has helped over 100 global organisations to work much faster, smarter and more efficiently – and better deal with unprecedented, accelerated change too. The company has offices in the UK, North America and the Middle East and employs 100 multi-skilled staff.



About CX Company (part of CM.com)

CX Company (part of CM.com) enables enterprises to set up automated, intelligent and personalised conversations in every step of the customer journey, on any digital channel and device. Its conversation platform, DigitalCX, automates conversations via smart chatbots and online intelligent assistants. Automated conversations that can be up and running within a day.

DigitalCX handles more than 5 million interactions a day and has improved the customer experience for organisations such as OHRA, TUI, Ben, Missguided, InShared, Nationale Nederlanden, AEGON, Ditzo, a.s.r., KLM, Talkmobile, Plusnet, Anglian Water and Eneco.