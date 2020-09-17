Against All Odds by JEFF LESTZ

‘Against All Odds’, a beautifully-written autobiography, is a “rags to riches” success story that tells how author, CEO and public speaker Jeffrey Lestz arose from a homeless street kid to become a leading voice in personal finances. It is a raw and heart-breaking piece of storytelling of one man’s journey from being orphaned at the age of 8 to being homeless at 13 and a millionaire by the time he was 31.



Born and raised in the US, Jeff’s life started to spiral downwards when his father committed suicide over debt. His mother’s untimely death followed a few years later. Jeff then spent several tumultuous years in an orphanage, foster care, an asylum and then living on the streets of Chicago as a teenager before a life-changing event altered the negative trajectory of his life.



‘Against All Odds’ is a deeply moving story about a young boy who had all the odds stacked against him, but through grit, hard work and determination, defied the statistics and achieved success.



Each chapter includes valuable life lessons to inspire readers to look beyond their circumstances, take responsibility, reach for their goals, and get the life they have always wanted.



“A heart-wrenching tale that at its core will inspire and challenge every reader to think above the status quo.”

John C. Maxwell, Author and Leadership Expert



“Jeff Lestz’s story is raw, heartbreaking and inspiring. Jeff shares how he incredibly overcame the most adverse circumstances that no child should ever have to go through to build a life filled with hope, peace, love and stability. ‘Against All Odds’ serves as a powerful reminder of the power of kindness, determination and pure grit.”

Dr Rebecca Newton , CEO, Coach Adviser, Author, ‘Authentic Gravitas: Who Stands Out and Why’



‘Against All Odds’ is Jeff’s third book. It follows ‘True Riches: Prosperity with Purpose’ (2013) and ‘Your Journey to Financial Freedom’ (2017).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jeff Lestz is an entrepreneur, speaker and author who has emerged as a prominent voice and leader in the area of personal finances in the UK.

He is the CEO of Genistar Ltd, a financial services company with a focus on financial education which helps families and individuals to become debt-free and financially independent.



Jeff was born in the US but has lived in the UK for 17 years. He has built successful businesses in both the UK and USA and has helped thousands of people to change their lives for the better.

‘Against All Odds’ is currently available in three formats:

Hardback: 978-1-9993118-8-9

Paperback: 978-1-9993118-6-5

E-Book: 978-1-9993118-7-2

