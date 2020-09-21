Global Talent Acquisition and Management Specialist, Alexander Mann Solutions, has today announced it has won multiple accolades at the inaugural 2020 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards , and has been recognised as Best Overall Provider. The TIARAs recognise and celebrate MSP, RPO and Talent Solutions providers delivering excellence in recruitment and talent acquisition.



Alexander Mann Solutions was shortlisted in six out of nine categories, both as an employer and for its work with clients including Rolls Royce, Santander, ATOS, RBS and Baker Hughes (in partnership with NES). The judging process was designed around the varied and complex demands of employers based on key performance metrics, case studies and testimonials with the panel comprising leading practitioners from the talent acquisition arena from companies including Credit Suisse, Royal Mail, Deutsche Bank and Virgin Media.



In addition to receiving the title of Best Overall Provider, Alexander Mann Solutions won the ‘Best Early Careers Initiative’, ‘Best Use of Technology’, and ‘Best Long Term Partnership’ awards and was highly commended in the ‘Best RPO/MSP to work for’, ‘Best Employer Brand’ and ‘Best Candidate Experience’ categories. Judges praised the company for ‘high standards across all areas and consistently delivering on large, complex global projects’.



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Mann Solutions, commented:



“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, so to be awarded the title of Best Overall Provider as well as winning multiple categories at these prestigious awards is testament to the fantastic work our people do. There were many other outstanding submissions with competition fierce, and I’d like to congratulate everyone at Alexander Mann Solutions for the dedication they put into supporting our clients deliver exceptional talent strategies. “



Ends



Press Contact

Steph King, BlueSky PR

stephanie@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 790 707

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We're passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. www.alexandermannsolutions.com.