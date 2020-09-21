Semtech and Amazon Collaborate to Provide Low Power Connectivity for Consumer Applications on Amazon Sidewalk



• Semtech’s LoRa® devices provide long range, low-bandwidth connectivity for Amazon Sidewalk

• LoRa devices key features – long range, low power – makes it an ideal solution for low-bandwidth outdoor and indoor smart home and smart community products



CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has teamed up with Amazon to collaborate on its network, Amazon Sidewalk. Operated at no charge to customers, Amazon Sidewalk is a crowd-sourced wireless network that can simplify device setup, extend the range for low bandwidth applications and provide limited functionality even when devices fall offline. Semtech’s long range, low power LoRa platform in the Amazon Sidewalk network extends the range of a customer’s home network to connect both outdoor and indoor, low-bandwidth smart home products, including smart lights, pet trackers, sensors for asset tracking, smart irrigation, and a multitude of additional low cost devices needed for residential use. With extended range, mobility and low power consumption, the LoRa platform enables the rapid deployment of a vast range of secure, low touch consumer Internet of Things (IoT) applications.



“Semtech’s LoRa is a proven IoT solution that supports a long range, low power wide area network (LPWAN) platform and meets Amazon Sidewalk’s goal of providing the network support needed to connect a broad range of low power home devices or sensors. The collaboration with Amazon solidifies that LoRa is the de facto platform for IoT LPWAN applications and expands LoRa to new consumer applications,” said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech's President and CEO.



According to IHS Markit, the global smart home market is expected to grow by a factor of five to reach more than USD192 billion in 2023, a rapid increase from the USD41 billion in revenues in 2018. Several current networks for smart devices in the home, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, are limited in connectivity and range. Cellular (e.g. 5G) is needed for mission critical, long distance, guaranteed delivery of data, but can be too costly and power hungry for battery operated devices. With LoRa and Amazon Sidewalk, customers will have access to smart home solutions that work out of the box with extended connectivity and battery life.



The new relationship between Amazon and Semtech, one of the top semiconductor companies globally for LPWAN connectivity, brings the strengths that have driven LoRa to become one of the leading IoT networking technologies to the Amazon Sidewalk network by enabling more devices and amazing new customer experiences. For more information on unique applications on the Amazon Sidewalk network, visit Amazon’s blog published today.



To learn more about Semtech’s LoRa devices, visit the website.



About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.



About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.



Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

