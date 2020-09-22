Adecco Working Ventures and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) have come together to help small employers access the government’s £2 billion Kickstart Scheme designed to rebuild our economy and support young people into work.



Small employers often find it difficult to navigate the complexity of government schemes. This new partnership allows smaller firms to take advantage of the scheme, providing valuable extra resource needed to grow their business while also offering meaningful employment experience to unemployed 16 to 24-year olds.



We believe that that small businesses will be the engine that drives the recovery of the UK economy. Adecco Working Ventures and FSB will bring together small employers from across the country and apply for placements on their behalf. This means small businesses are not restricted by the requirements for a minimum of 30 placements per employer.



This new partnership combines national and local expertise in finding people jobs and supporting employers. Together, we have a deep understanding of small businesses and can support them to grow their business and offer help young people take their first steps into the world of work. a leading employment-focused training offer.



We will help employers to advertise and recruit, and deal with all the cumbersome admin, including payroll. We will provide support to the young person, so that they are ready for work and fully prepared for their next steps once the placement is complete. This is all at zero-cost to the employer.



Sean Williams, Director, Adecco Working Ventures, said, “We are delighted to have worked with FSB to create this partnership. We will be helping make the Kickstart programme a success for small businesses and for young people. By making it easy for small businesses to access the scheme we will significantly increase the number of opportunities available for young people.”



FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said, “FSB will now be a national gateway, working in partnership with Adecco Working Ventures. We have allied with Adecco Working Ventures due to its track record in creating job opportunities for young people. This will be alongside local authorities and others to create lots of choices to access the Scheme. Small businesses have been keen to take part, and today’s announcement means that they can now do so with confidence that the support needed for both the employer, and the young person, will be in place.”



Small employers in England, Scotland and Wales who are keen to offer a Kickstart role to a young person can now register at adeccoworkingventures.com/kickstart/



ENDS



About Adecco Working Ventures

Adecco Working Ventures is a new Joint Venture, between Adecco – one of the world’s largest staffing groups, and Corndel – the UK’s fastest growing vocational training company, created to help get Britain back to work. Our aim is to support 500,000 people into employment in the next five years, to drive the recovery and ensure meaningful work is a possibility for everyone. Our senior management team has decades of experience in helping employers grow their businesses by recruiting the right people and have supported over 1 million unemployed people back into work. More information is available at www.adeccoworkingventures.com



About FSB

As the UK’s largest business support group, FSB is the voice of the UK’s small businesses and the self-employed. Established over 40 years ago to help its members succeed in business, FSB is a non-profit making and non-party political organisation that’s led by its members, for its members. As the UK’s leading business campaigner, FSB is focused on delivering change which supports smaller businesses to grow and succeed.

FSB offers members a wide range of vital business services, including access to finance, business banking, legal advice and support along with a powerful voice in Government. Each year FSB also runs the UK’s Celebrating Small Business Awards. More information is available at www.fsb.org.uk.



The Kickstart Scheme was announced in July, as part of the Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs and aims to create thousands of high quality 6-month work placements for young people. It is a significant opportunity to turbo charge our recovery and ensure that a generation of young people are not left behind.



Media contacts



Kerry Curtis at FSB: Kerry.curtis@fsb.org.uk / 07815 537 657



Matt Dickinson at FSB: matt.dickinson@fsb.org.uk / 075 2580 1773



For regional and devolved nations FSB media contacts please go to www.fsb.org.uk/regions



Mushall Khan at Adecco Working Ventures: mushall.khan@adeccoworkingventures.com / 07387 018099