This week (Tuesday 22nd Sept) sees the return of the Great British Bake Off, the iconic baking programme that turns cooks into celebrities and brings baking out of the kitchen and into the spotlight.

Past winner Nadiya Hussain won the hearts of the nation as well as the coveted winner’s trophy. The TV show has been a springboard for winners in the past and Nadiya is no exception, since the show she has made numerous TV appearances, written best sellers and has just launched a fantastic range of baking sets for children. 2020 saw flour sales soar as more and more people took to baking at home. There has been a big increase in families teaching their children to bake. As a co-presenter on Junior Bake Off, and someone who bakes with her own children, Nadiya was the perfect person to design a practical and fun baking set.

Specially created for smaller hands the sets also include some of Nadiya’s favourite recipes.

Baking has taken off in a big way during the lockdown with more of us having more time in the home with our children. Nadiya says ‘I love the colours and the easy to use and clean utensils. Everything is designed to be multi purpose and safe, kids can cook like an adult These new baking sets are all about giving kids confidence to say this is MY stuff, I CAN cook and I CAN bake.’

Outside of her own series Nadiya regularly appears in the press and on TV talking about her work, her life and sharing her thoughts on topical issues. She is increasingly seen as a role model.

Nadiya’s Bake Me A Story Baking sets are available as a deluxe version (GBP 24.99) , a savoury version (19.99) and a simple version (14.99) Available from Smyths toystores online and in store.



