In light of Boris Johnson’s announcement to the House of Commons that office workers should ‘stay at home if they can’, Samantha Hurley, Operations Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) commented:







“This year has certainly been tough for everyone and for staffing companies that have been hard hit during the original lockdown restrictions, this latest announcement will undoubtedly be of some concern. Our members were beginning to see green shoots of business activity over the last month as some normality resumed once again, with many returning to the office in some form. This move to remote working without a clear outline of support from the Government for already struggling companies will likely impact business confidence in an already difficult economy.”







“Unfortunately, this uncertainty looks set to remain for the immediate future at least as the Government tackles the spread of the virus. APSCo will continue to support its members with resources, guidance and updates as further developments emerge over the next few months.”







