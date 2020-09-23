“Imprivata's new framework shows our customers where existing IAM tools fit into a broader, more holistic approach focused on digital identities

Framework designed to help organisations develop and implement a robust, comprehensive digital identity strategy to address healthcare’s unique security, compliance, and workflow challenges



London,UK - Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today introduced the Imprivata Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare, a unified, security- and efficiency-focused structure for managing identities across a healthcare organisation’s complex ecosystem. The framework, which builds on the work done in the United States by H-ISAC (Health Information Sharing & Analysis Center) and is adapted to reflect the challenges of healthcare organisations globally, provides CIOs, CISOs, and other IT leaders with strategic guidance to drive their Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy, along with insights about how healthcare’s unique considerations must necessarily govern solution choices.



“Understanding, measuring, and managing technology is a pretty tough challenge, and getting tougher year-on-year as our digital health & care world gets ever more sophisticated and complex,” said Andy Kinnear, NHS CIO Advisor. “I like the way the Digital Identity Framework breaks down the complex yet critical IAM space into manageable blocks. I think it has the potential to become the benchmark vehicle for IAM maturity measurement in health & care and it will be fun to watch this journey develop…”



The Imprivata Digital Identity Framework for Healthcare is structured according to the key categories required for a robust digital identity strategy that meets the unique demands of the healthcare sector. These categories: governance and administration, identity management, authorisation, and authentication and access, are ordered in the framework to support the planning process, beginning with the end in mind. Furthermore, these categories align to all of the key regulatory requirements and standards such as the NHS Data Security Protection Toolkit, EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Australian Essential 8, and the Saudi Arabian Essential Cybersecurity Controls, providing healthcare organisations with a clear path to compliance against relevant criteria.



“Now, more than ever, our customers are challenged with navigating complex healthcare environments that demand a secure and efficient approach to IAM,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “Imprivata's new framework shows our customers where existing IAM tools fit into a broader, more holistic approach focused on digital identities which are tantamount to efficient clinical workflows as well as rapid response to support remote workers, virtual care – and whatever unknowns the future may hold.”



The framework is designed specifically to address and support the unique requirements of healthcare, drawing from customer feedback and industry-leading schemes including H-ISAC, Microsoft, Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Forrester, from which more than 120 functions were considered and ultimately tailored to reflect the needs of healthcare organisations in the many international markets that Imprivata serves.



