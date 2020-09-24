Guidant Global wins Best Supplier Partnership award for its effort recruiting social workers for Bedford Borough Council



Global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, is delighted to announce that it has won the Best Supplier Partnership award at The Public Services People Managers Association’s (PPMA) Excellence in People Management awards for its work recruiting and retaining high quality social workers for Bedford Borough Council’s Children’s Services team.



The annual PPMAs recognise and celebrate the fantastic work within public sector organisations throughout the UK, and this year’s winners were showcased at the virtual conference on Wednesday 16th September.



Guidant Global won the competitive category due to its truly strategic partnership with Bedford Borough Council which has enabled the recruitment and retention of first-rate social workers to ensure that children in the Borough’s care received consistent, high-quality support when they need it most. In addition, Guidant Global was able to drastically reduce Bedford Borough’s reliance on agency staff and significantly enhance the candidate experience resulting in a much higher quality workforce.



Commenting on the accolade, Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global said:



“Now more than ever local authorities are struggling to meet the demands placed on their services due to financial constraints and difficulties recruiting and retaining workers, so to be recognised in these prestigious awards is testament to our people’s dedication to deliver the very best offering to the organisations we serve.



“By forming a strategic partnership with Bedford Borough Council and developing a robust workforce development strategy we have been able to not only reduce year-on-year operational costs, but also improve the outcomes of vulnerable children through the recruitment of high-quality permanent social workers. We look forward to continuing our journey and further assisting the Children’s Services department in improving the lives of children in the Bedford borough. “



- Ends -



Notes to editors:



Information about Guidant Global



Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.



Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.



We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.





Agency contact:

Stephanie King

BlueSky PR

Vickie@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 790 705